Biden approves redeployment of some ground troops to Somalia

Published: 16 May 2022 09:05 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2022 09:05 PM BdST

US President Joe Biden has authorised the redeployment of several hundred American troops back into Somalia, two US officials said on Monday, more than a year after Donald Trump ordered their withdrawal.

Prior to Trump's withdrawal, the United States had about 700 troops in Somalia focused on helping local forces defeat the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgency.

