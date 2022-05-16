Biden approves redeployment of some ground troops to Somalia
>> Reuters
Published: 16 May 2022 09:05 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2022 09:05 PM BdST
US President Joe Biden has authorised the redeployment of several hundred American troops back into Somalia, two US officials said on Monday, more than a year after Donald Trump ordered their withdrawal.
Prior to Trump's withdrawal, the United States had about 700 troops in Somalia focused on helping local forces defeat the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgency.
