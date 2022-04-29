Europe ratchets up preparation for Russian oil embargo next week
>> Matina Stevis-Gridneff, The New York Times
Published: 29 Apr 2022 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2022 11:34 PM BdST
European Union countries are likely to approve as early as next week a phased embargo on Russian oil, officials say, sealing a long-postponed measure that has divided the bloc’s members and highlighted their dependence on Russian energy sources.
It has taken weeks for EU countries to agree on the contours of the measure, and intensive talks will continue over the weekend before the European Commission, the bloc’s executive, puts a finalised proposal on paper for EU ambassadors to approve. The ambassadors will meet Wednesday and expect to give their final approval by the end of the week, several EU officials and diplomats involved in the process say.
The diplomats and officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly on the progress of the sensitive talks.
The oil embargo will be the biggest and most important new step in the EU’s sixth package of sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The package will also include sanctions against Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, which has so far been spared, as well as additional measures against high-profile Russians, officials said.
Barring an unlikely last-minute demand by Hungary, which has been dragging its feet, the process should be completed without requiring an EU leaders’ meeting — avoiding the time-consuming effort of dragging all 27 heads of state to Brussels.
The embargo is likely to affect Russian oil transported by tankers more quickly than oil coming by pipeline, which could take a matter of months. In both cases, however, it is likely that the bloc will allow its members to wind down existing contracts with Russian oil companies as it did with its coal ban, which was given four months to be fully put in place.
Germany’s position has been critical in finalising the new measure. The country, the bloc’s economic leader, was importing about one-third of its oil from Russia at the time of the Ukraine invasion. But its influential energy minister, Robert Habeck, said this week that Germany had been able to cut that to just 12% in recent weeks, making a full embargo “manageable.”
“The problem that seemed very large for Germany only a few weeks ago has become much smaller,” Habeck told the news media during a visit to Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday. “Germany has come very, very close to independence from Russian oil imports,” he added, but he did not explain how it was able to accomplish that so quickly.
Russia is Europe’s biggest oil supplier, providing about one-quarter of the bloc’s yearly needs, according to 2020 data — about half of Russia’s total exports. As the oil embargo is phased in, officials said the bloc would seek to make up the shortfall by increasing imports from other sources, such as Persian Gulf countries, Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.
The embargo, even if softened by a monthslong phase-in period, is likely to put pressure on global oil prices, compounding already high energy costs around the world. An idea to lessen the impact, floated by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week, was to impose tariffs or a price cap on Russia’s oil instead of an outright embargo. But that did not gain traction with Europeans, officials said.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
- Russia taking 'colossal losses' in battle: Ukraine
- UK sends war crimes experts to Ukraine
- Pakistan, India reel under intense heat wave
- UK minister tells male MPs to 'keep hands in pockets' amid sexism row
- Blasts kill 9 in Afghanistan
- 'Battle for Donbas' critical for Russia: UK
- Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Al-Aqsa
- US believes Russia was behind attack on journalist
- 'It was a massacre': Mariupol residents recall battle for Ukrainian city
- Ukraine says Russia taking 'colossal losses' in eastern battle
- Pakistan, India reel under intense heat wave
- Sri Lanka central bank says all creditors will be treated equally
- UK sends war crimes experts to Ukraine
- ‘Keep your hands in your pockets,’ female UK minister tells male lawmakers
Most Read
- Taka may lose more ground to US dollar, Bangladesh foreign ministry warns
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Four mobile operators offer internet data packages valid for one year
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Europe ratchets up preparation for Russian oil embargo next week
- At Gabtoli, an unusual picture before Eid: bus operators waiting for passengers
- Ukraine says Russia taking 'colossal losses' in eastern battle
- Swedish PM rejects referendum on possible NATO membership
- Bangladesh envoy Saida Muna receives ‘Diplomat of the Year Award’ in London
- Two dead after lorry crushes motorcycle in Dhaka