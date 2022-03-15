Fox News cameraman killed while reporting in Ukraine: network website
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Mar 2022 11:32 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2022 11:32 PM BdST
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine after the vehicle in which he was travelling was struck by incoming fire, the US network said on Tuesday.
Zakrzewski, 55, was reporting with another Fox News journalist, Benjamin Hall, on Monday when they came under attack near the capital Kyiv, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a note to staff. Hall remains in hospital.
He was the second journalist killed covering the Ukraine conflict. Brent Renaud, an American filmmaker and journalist, was shot dead by Russian forces in the town of Irpin in Ukraine's Kyiv region, a regional police chief said on Sunday.
Zakrzewski was a veteran war-zone photographer who had covered multiple conflicts for Fox News, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. Based in London, he had been working in Ukraine since February.
Scott described Zakrzewski as a versatile journalist who performed a variety of roles, including as a photographer, engineer, editor and producer “under immense pressure with tremendous skill.”
- Myanmar army engaged in mass killings: UN
- Syria war crimes impunity casts a shadow over Ukraine
- Czech, Polish, Slovenian PMs to visit Kyiv
- Gaza to Ukraine: War haunts Palestinian students
- Mali's military accused of killing dozens of citizens
- Russia did not ask for help in Ukraine: China
- US must decide on reviving nuclear deal: Iran
- Diplomacy quickens to halt Ukraine war
- Ukraine leader hints at compromise as Russian forces pummel capital
- Court slaps fine on Russian woman after on-air TV protest
- Fox News cameraman killed while reporting in Ukraine: network website
- China’s COVID lockdowns set to further disrupt supply chains
- Myanmar army engaged in torture, mass killings, war crimes: UN
- Impunity for war crimes in Syria casts a grim shadow over Ukraine
Most Read
- Russia deploys a mystery munition in Ukraine
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- European leaders visit Kyiv; Zelensky hints at compromise outside NATO
- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal arrives in Bangladesh
- Report on Chinese missile hub in Bangladesh is false, misleading: State Minister Shahriar
- VAT detectives unearth secret sale details, tax evasion in Dhaka Regency Hotel
- Bangladesh reports a day without COVID death for the first time since early December
- High Court says Competition Act must be enforced to prevent manipulation of market prices
- Man hit woman in the head 125 times because she was Asian, officials say
- Foreign Minister Momen hospitalised in Dhaka after falling ill onboard plane