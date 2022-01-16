Gunmen kill 50 in Nigeria's Kebbi state, residents say
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jan 2022 08:39 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2022 08:39 PM BdST
Gunmen killed at least 50 people in a raid on an area of northwest Nigeria, residents said on Sunday.
Abdullahi Karman Unashi, a community leader, told Reuters that dozens of armed men on motorcycles entered the area in Kebbi state on Friday night and exchanged gunfire with soldiers and policemen.
The security forces were forced to retreat and the gunmen overran the area, burning shops and grain silos and taking cattle into the early hours of Saturday, Karman said.
More stories
- Australia's decision to deport Djokovic 'scandalous': Serbia
- Hostages freed, gunman dead after Texas synagogue standoff
- Ukraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack
- Philippines says 'indispensable' Suu Kyi must be involved in Myanmar peace process
- Iran reports its first 3 deaths from omicron
- Concerns mount for Tonga after tsunami
- Hundreds of US-bound migrants stuck at Guatemala border
- Djokovic’s presence could lead to civil unrest: Australia minister
Recent Stories
- Jordan army officer killed in shooting along border with Syria
- Somali government spokesman wounded by suicide bomb blast
- Pay your power bill, Myanmar soldiers say, or pay with your life
- N Korea train makes first crossing into China since border lockdown
- Woman dies after being pushed onto subway tracks in Times Square
- Jamaica detains ex-senator, key suspect in killing of Haitian president
Opinion
Most Read
- Narayanganj awaits results as city corporation vote ends without incident
- Narayanganj City Corporation election at a glance
- Bangladesh reports 5,222 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 8
- Bangladesh reports 3,447 new COVID cases, another 7 die
- Pay your power bill, Myanmar soldiers say, or pay with your life
- UAE regulator investigating aborted Emirates take-off at Dubai airport
- Officials report good turnout in 'peaceful' Narayanganj city polls
- Messi ruled out of PSG game against Brest
- Hackers take Teletalk website down for two hours
- 'Voting by EVM made me as happy as the day my wife agreed to marry me': Shamim Osman