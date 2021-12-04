Indonesia's Semeru volcano spews ash, killing one, injuring 41
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Dec 2021 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2021 08:42 PM BdST
Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island erupted on Saturday, killing one person and injuring 41 as it spewed out huge clouds of smoke and ash, officials said.
Videos shared by emergency officials showed residents running as towering plumes of smoke and ash blanketed nearby villages in East Java province.
The deputy chief of Lumajang district, Indah Masdar, told a news conference one person had died and 41 people had suffered burn injuries.
Authorities were setting up evacuation tents, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said. But evacuations have been hampered by thick smoke, BNPB chief Suharyanto said.
AirNav Indonesia, which controls Indonesian airspace, said in a statement the eruption did not "cause significant impact" on flights. Semeru, the highest on Java island, is among Indonesia's nearly 130 active volcanoes. It erupted in January, causing no casualties.
- Indonesia's Semeru volcano spews ash, killing one
- Massage table opened in trial of confidante to Epstein
- Merkel makes farewell plea for Germans to get vaccinated
- Islamic countries to meet on Afghanistan crisis
- Thailand seizes $88m worth of crystal meth
- 'Iran nuclear talks set for collapse unless Tehran shifts'
- France, Europeans to open joint mission in Afghanistan
- Biden crafting a plan for Russia-Ukraine crisis
- Thailand seizes $88 million worth of crystal meth bound for Taiwan
- English teenager finds Bronze Age axe using a metal detector
- Gambians vote with marbles in key test for stability
- France, Europeans working to open joint mission in Afghanistan
- Inside the US military base where 11,000 Afghans are starting over
- Biden says he is crafting a plan for Russia-Ukraine crisis
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- KUET expels 9 students, including Chhatra League leader, over professor’s death
- Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus
- Sri Lankan manager killed by mob of workers at Pakistan factory
- Awami League nominates Ivy for Narayanganj mayoral polls again
- Bangladesh puts borders on alert after India confirms omicron cases
- University student dies after lorry rams motorcycle in Dhaka amid road safety protests