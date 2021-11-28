Saudi Arabia to allow conditional entry 'from all countries' despite Omicron
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Nov 2021 08:00 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2021 08:00 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia will allow entry to travellers "from all countries" as long as they have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine inside the kingdom, it said on Saturday, a day after suspending flights from seven African countries due to the Omicron variant.
The ministry said the travellers would be allowed in from next Saturday and would need to quarantine for three days. It did not mention the flight suspensions.
Saudi Arabia on Friday suspended flights to and from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini due to concerns related to the Omicron coronavirus variant.
More stories
- Migrants stuck at Polish border feel cheated by people smugglers
- Maldives bans travellers from 7 African nations due to Omicron COVID variant
- Saudi Arabia to allow conditional entry 'from all countries'
- 'Flash mob' thieves target US retail stores on Black Friday
- Man survives flight in plane's landing gear
- This ocean invaded its neighbour earlier than anyone thought
- France-UK acrimony impedes progress on channel crossings
- Ukrainian soldiers ready to repel attack, they say
Recent Stories
- They twice gave up everything to flee Iraq. They keep getting sent back
- Migrants stuck at Polish border feel cheated by people smugglers
- Uber survived the spying scandal. Their careers didn’t
- Six Sudanese soldiers killed in Ethiopian attack: Sudan military
- This ocean invaded its neighbour earlier than anyone thought
- New Zealand politician cycles to hospital in labour, gives birth
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh halves student fares on state-owned buses amid protests
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Court defers verdict in murder of BUET student Abrar to Dec 8
- UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron coronavirus variant cases
- COVID infections are sporadic and low in Bangladesh. The question is for how long
- Bangladesh women earn maiden ODI Cricket World Cup berth
- Bangladesh puts ports on alert against new COVID variant, experts push for travel ban
- StanChart arranges PRAN Agro’s Tk 1.5bn green bond sale
- As Omicron variant circles the globe, African nations are blamed and banned
- How Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, got its name