Xi says China is ready to work with US to manage differences
Published: 10 Nov 2021 04:09 PM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2021 04:09 PM BdST
China is ready to properly manage differences with the United States, President Xi Jinping has said, ahead of a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden.
In a letter read on Tuesday by China's ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, at a dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations in Washington, Xi said China was ready to cooperate with the United States on regional and global issues.
A date has not been announced for the Xi-Biden meeting but a person briefed on the matter said it was expected to be as soon as next week.
