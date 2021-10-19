New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Oct 2021 10:11 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2021 10:11 PM BdST
New Zealand recorded on Tuesday the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began last year, as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in its biggest city Auckland.
The South Pacific nation reported 94 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, of which 87 were in Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 2,099. There have been 28 deaths in total due to COVID-19 and 38 people are hospitalised over the virus.
Once the poster child for stamping out COVID-19, New Zealand has been fighting a Delta outbreak that has spread across Auckland and its neighbouring regions despite tough lockdown and border closures.
About 1.7 million Aucklanders still face tight restrictions under a lockdown, though this has not stopped the surge of the virus. The lockdown in Auckland was extended by two weeks on Monday.
Authorities have blamed rule-breakers and unvaccinated people for the rise in cases.
"The rules matter for everyone and the ask of testing if you are symptomatic applies to everyone," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a news conference on Tuesday.
"We need everyone who can be, to be vaccinated ... we all have a part to play," she said.
New Zealand had stayed largely virus-free for most of the pandemic until the Delta outbreak in mid-August. The government now aims to have the country live with COVID-19 through higher inoculations. Nearly 67% of the population is now fully vaccinated. read more
- Haiti gang seeks $17m for release of missionaries
- Taliban allow polio vaccine campaign restart
- Apathy and wariness of Kremlin leaves Russians unvaccinated
- Cypriot artist draws flak from govt over protest paintings
- China, Russia navy ships jointly sail through Japan strait
- These US veterans won’t rest until they’ve kept a wartime promise
- In Norway attack, ‘sharp object,’ not arrows, killed 5
- Children fuel England COVID case rise
- Powerful German newspaper ousts editor after Times report on workplace behaviour
- Taliban allow polio vaccine programme to restart in Afghanistan
- Haiti gang seeks $17m for release of kidnapped missionaries: WSJ
- Cypriot artist angers church and government with protest paintings
- China, Russia navy ships jointly sail through Japan strait
- These US veterans won’t rest until they’ve kept a wartime promise
Most Read
- Police detain man over alleged Facebook post that triggered arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur
- Attacks on Hindus: Bangladesh detains 450 people in 71 cases
- Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh must end: UN
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Microsoft leaders warned Bill Gates over ‘inappropriate’ emails
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- Bangladesh must ensure protection of Hindus and others: Amnesty International
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
- IFC invests $22.7m in DBL Group’s Hamza Textiles to finance new factory