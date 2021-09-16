Russia's Putin to remain in COVID-19 isolation for ‘a few days’
Published: 16 Sep 2021 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2021 01:06 PM BdST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19, the TASS news agency reported.
Putin was speaking through a video link at a summit of a Russia-led security bloc which was held in Tajikistan. He had planned to attend in person before the news of the virus outbreak in his inner circle this week.
It was previously unclear how big the outbreak was and how long Putin would remain isolated.
"This is not just one person or two people, there are dozens of people," he said.
"And now I have to remain in self-isolation for a few days."
