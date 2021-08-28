Up to 48 missing after boat capsizes off coast of Senegal, says army
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Aug 2021 11:50 AM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2021 11:50 AM BdST
Up to 48 people were missing on Friday after a boat carrying around 60 people capsized off the coast of northern Senegal, the Senegalese army said in a statement.
Navy vessels rescued 11 passengers and retrieved one body from the waters after receiving an alert that a boat had overturned 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the estuary of the Senegal River.
Those rescued included eight Senegalese citizens and three Gambians, according to the army.
The army said search and rescue efforts were continuing but gave no further details on the passengers or their destination.
This year has seen a rise in the number of migrants making the dangerous crossing from Africa to the Spain's Canary Islands archipelago, often in rickety, overcrowded boats with unreliable engines.
From Jan 1 to July 31, at least 7,531 people reached the islands from Western Africa, according to Spanish government figures, a 136 percent rise compared with the same period in 2020.
Many, however, do not make it. Earlier in August, up to 47 people, including three minors, were presumed to have died after their boat encountered engine trouble on the passage from Western Sahara to the Canary Islands.
- China will soon surpass Russia as a nuclear threat: US military official
- Advisers tell Biden of danger ahead in Afghan mission, White House says
- Deaths from Kabul carnage rise to 170
- 16 killed in Pakistan chemical factory fire
- US military deaths in Afghanistan are nightmare scenario for Biden
- Spain ends Afghan evacuation
- UK in final stages of Afghan exit
- US military deaths in Kabul are nightmare for Biden
- From Kabul airport to a Houston Walmart: ‘desperate to get to America’
- 'Didn't need to happen': Pentagon seeks answers for deadly attack
- Parole board recommends release of Sirhan Sirhan, Robert F Kennedy’s assassin
- US intelligence community says cannot solve COVID mystery without China
- Dozens of unaccompanied Afghan children evacuated to the United States
- India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
Most Read
- ADB approves $1.78 billion in loans to improve transport, trade in Bangladesh
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Troubled online marketplace Evaly ‘forcing’ workers out
- Biman flight makes emergency landing in India’s Nagpur as pilot falls ill
- The Afghan minister who became a bicycle courier in Germany
- West Bengal MP, actor Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy
- Bangladesh logs 117 virus deaths, 3,525 cases in a day
- ‘1, 2, 3 … exhale together’: Broadway families, reunited at last
- Messi, Mbappé and running out the clock
- Death toll of Afghans rises to 170 after Kabul airport carnage