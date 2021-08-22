Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Aug 2021 10:54 AM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2021 10:54 AM BdST
Former President Donald Trump launched on Saturday a sustained attack on President Joe Biden's handling of the retreat of US forces from Afghanistan, which he called "the greatest foreign policy humiliation" in US history.
Trump, a Republican who has dangled the possibility of running again for president in 2024, has repeatedly blamed Biden, a Democrat, for Afghanistan's fall to the Islamist militant Taliban, even though the US withdrawal that triggered the collapse was negotiated by his own administration.
"Biden’s botched exit from Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation’s leader, perhaps at any time," Trump said at a boisterous rally packed with his supporters near Cullman, Alabama.
Taliban leaders are trying to hammer out a new government after their forces swept across the country as US-led forces pulled out after two decades, with the Western-backed government and military crumbling.
For his part, Biden has criticised the Afghan military for refusing to fight, denounced the now-ousted Afghan government and declared he inherited a bad withdrawal agreement from Trump.
At the rally, Trump blamed the situation on Biden not having followed the plan his administration came up with and bemoaned US personnel and equipment being left behind as troops withdrew.
"This is not a withdrawal. This was a total a surrender," he said.
Trump said the Taliban, with whom he had negotiated, respected him. He suggested the quick takeover of Afghanistan would not have happened if he was still in office.
"We could have gotten out with honour," Trump added. "We should have gotten out with honour. And instead we got out with the exact opposite of honour."
- Russia, China needed for 'moderating influence' over Taliban: UK
- Fears rise about safety of Afghan airport
- Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
- Fears rise about safety of Afghan airport
- Fears rise about safety of Afghan airport
- Haiti faces anger, despair a week after quake
- Gunmen kill 16 in Niger attack
- Anti-Taliban forces say they've taken 3 Afghan districts
- Hurricane Grace unleashes severe flooding in Mexico, killing eight
- Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'
- Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport: witnesses
- Gunmen kill at least 16 in latest Niger village attack
- Fears rise about safety of Afghan airport as US warns Americans to stay away
- Haiti faces anger and despair a week after quake, fanning security fears
Most Read
- Banani fire brought under control after nearly four hours
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- Court orders Pori Moni back to jail in drugs case
- Bangladesh counts 3,991 new virus cases, lowest in a month
- City corporation suspends trade licences of businesses at fire-ravaged Banani building
- 2002 attack on Hasina's motorcade: Police arrest fugitive convict in Dhaka
- Anti-Taliban forces say they've taken three districts in Afghanistan's north
- As Kabul turmoil mounts, Taliban's PR offensive falters
- Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine is imminent
- US urges Americans to keep clear of Kabul airport as crowd chaos grows