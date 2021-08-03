Russia says US asked 24 of its diplomats to leave by Sept 3
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2021 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2021 03:53 PM BdST
Russia's ambassador to the United States said Washington had asked 24 Russian diplomats to leave the country by Sept 3 after their visas expire, heightening tensions between the two countries.
In an interview with the National Interest magazine published on Sunday, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov did not say whether the US action was prompted by a particular dispute. He said nearly all would be leaving without replacements "because Washington has abruptly tightened visa issuing procedures."
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, responding to the comments, said on Monday that Washington was not using Russian diplomats' visas to retaliate against Moscow. He said the ambassador's characterization was "not accurate."
Price did not dispute the fact that the Russian diplomats would have to leave the United States and said it was "nothing new" that Russians have to apply for an extension to their visas after three years. Those applications are reviewed on a case-by-case basis, he said.
Moscow and Washington have long differed over a range of issues, and ties slumped further after US President Joe Biden said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was a killer.
Tensions somewhat eased after Biden met Putin for talks on June 16, which even led to the return of some foreign investors' money into Russian government bonds.
But Russia from this month banned the US embassy in Moscow from retaining, hiring or contracting Russian or third-country staff, except for guards, forcing the mission to let go 182 employees and dozens of contractors, the State Department said on Friday.
"We reserve the right to take appropriate response measures to Russia's actions," Price said during a regular briefing on Monday.
Washington imposed sanctions on Russia in March and April for interfering in last year’s US election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions, but Price said those moves were "a response" rather than an escalation.
In the interview, Antonov said: "We hope that common sense will prevail and we will be able to normalize the life of Russian and American diplomats in the United States and Russia on the principle of reciprocity."
- Wuhan to test all 12m residents after Delta variant found
- Iran will take steps to lift US sanctions: Raisi
- Haitians investigating president’s death go into hiding
- Myanmar poll plan shows need for ASEAN to step up: US
- Exiled Belarus activist found hanged in Ukraine
- N Korea calls for easing of sanctions before US talks
- US, UK embassies in Afghanistan accuse Taliban of war crimes
- Afghan forces battle Taliban for control of southern city
- Incoming Iran president says he will take steps to lift 'tyrannical' US sanctions
- China's Wuhan to test all 12 million residents after Delta variant found
- Haitians investigating president’s death, under threat, go into hiding
- US says Myanmar poll plan shows need for ASEAN to step up efforts
- Missing Belarusian activist found dead in Kyiv park
- N Korea wants sanctions eased to restart talks with US: S Korea lawmakers
Most Read
- Bangladesh to decide fate of restrictions Tuesday as COVID cases soar in lockdown
- DGHS suspends all Praava Health services over irregularities
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- Bangladesh logs 246 virus deaths, 15,989 cases in a day
- What symptoms fully vaccinated people may develop after catching COVID-19
- Bangladesh says World Bank's refugee framework doesn't apply to 'displaced' Rohingya
- Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker
- 98% of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine recipients have antibodies: study
- Sadia Faizunnesa appointed as new ambassador to Brazil