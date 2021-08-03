Japan limits hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients to most serious as cases surge
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2021 10:10 AM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2021 10:12 AM BdST
Japan will shift policy to focus on hospitalised patients who are seriously ill with the COVID-19 and those at risk of becoming so, officials said, to avoid strain on the medical system as cases surge in Olympics host city Tokyo and elsewhere.
The country has seen a sharp increase in virus cases, and is recording more than 10,000 daily new infections nationwide. Tokyo had a record high of 4,058 on Saturday, exceeding 4,000 for the first time.
"We will secure the necessary beds for severely ill patients and those at risk of becoming so," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday evening after a government task force meeting.
Other patients will be asked to stay at home, and the government will ensure they can be hospitalised if their condition worsened, Suga said. Previous policy had focused on hospitalising a broader category of high-risk patients.
Japan on Monday expanded its state of emergency to include three prefectures near Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka. An existing emergency in Tokyo - its fourth since the pandemic began - and the southern island of Okinawa is now set to last through Aug 31.
The country has avoided a devastating outbreak of the virus, with about 932,000 total cases and just over 15,000 deaths as of Sunday.
But it is now struggling to contain the highly transmissible Delta variant even as the public grows weary of mostly voluntary limits on their activities and the vaccination rollout lags, especially among younger residents.
Just under 30 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Nearly 70 percent of hospital beds for seriously-ill COVID-19 patients were filled as of Sunday, city data showed.
- Japan limits hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients to most serious
- ADB, Citi, HSBC plan for Asian coal-fired closures
- Japan starts to 'name and shame' quarantine rule-breakers
- Iran warns of response if security threatened
- J&J still in talks with Indian govt on vaccine
- Death toll from floods in China's Henan rises to 302
- Malaysia reports record 219 COVID-19 deaths on Monday
- Afghan president blames worsening security situation on sudden US pullout
- With #MeToo case against Kris Wu, China takes a swipe at celebrity obsession
- Afghan forces battle Taliban for control of southern city
- US, UK embassies in Afghanistan accuse Taliban of possible war crimes
- ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan for Asian coal-fired closures
- Egyptian women find help online to fight 'sextortion' threats
- Japan limits hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients to most serious as cases surge
Most Read
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- DGHS suspends all Praava Health services over irregularities
- Bangladesh to decide fate of restrictions Tuesday as COVID cases soar in lockdown
- Bangladesh logs 246 virus deaths, 15,989 cases in a day
- What symptoms fully vaccinated people may develop after catching COVID-19
- Vaccinated COVID patients face lower risks of respiratory distress, hospitalisation and death: IEDCR
- Bangladesh says World Bank's refugee framework doesn't apply to 'displaced' Rohingya
- Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker
- 98% of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine recipients have antibodies: study