Japan government starts to 'name and shame' quarantine rule-breakers
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2021 09:52 AM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2021 09:52 AM BdST
Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with COVID-19 border control measures, releasing the names of three people who broke quarantine rules after returning from overseas.
The health ministry said late on Monday the three Japanese nationals named had clearly acted to avoid contact with authorities after recently returning from abroad.
The announcement, the first of its kind, sparked a flurry of speculation among Twitter users about the details of those identified, such as their jobs and locations.
Japan is asking all travellers from overseas, including its own citizens, to self-quarantine for two weeks, during which they are asked to use a location-tracking smartphone app and report on their health condition.
More stories
- Japan limits hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients to most serious
- ADB, Citi, HSBC plan for Asian coal-fired closures
- Japan starts to 'name and shame' quarantine rule-breakers
- Iran warns of response if security threatened
- J&J still in talks with Indian govt on vaccine
- Death toll from floods in China's Henan rises to 302
- Malaysia reports record 219 COVID-19 deaths on Monday
- Afghan president blames worsening security situation on sudden US pullout
Recent Stories
- With #MeToo case against Kris Wu, China takes a swipe at celebrity obsession
- Afghan forces battle Taliban for control of southern city
- US, UK embassies in Afghanistan accuse Taliban of possible war crimes
- ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan for Asian coal-fired closures
- Egyptian women find help online to fight 'sextortion' threats
- Japan limits hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients to most serious as cases surge
Opinion
Most Read
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- DGHS suspends all Praava Health services over irregularities
- Bangladesh to decide fate of restrictions Tuesday as COVID cases soar in lockdown
- Bangladesh logs 246 virus deaths, 15,989 cases in a day
- What symptoms fully vaccinated people may develop after catching COVID-19
- Vaccinated COVID patients face lower risks of respiratory distress, hospitalisation and death: IEDCR
- Bangladesh says World Bank's refugee framework doesn't apply to 'displaced' Rohingya
- Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker
- 98% of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine recipients have antibodies: study