US Republican report says coronavirus leaked from Chinese lab, scientists still probing origins
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Aug 2021 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2021 12:17 PM BdST
A preponderance of evidence proves the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic leaked from a Chinese research facility, said a report by US Republicans released on Monday, a conclusion that US intelligence agencies have not reached.
The report also cited "ample evidence" that Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) scientists - aided by US experts and Chinese and US government funds - were working to modify coronaviruses to infect humans and such manipulation could be hidden.
Representative Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the report by the panel's Republican staff. It urged a bipartisan investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed 4.4 million people worldwide.
China denies a genetically modified virus leaked from the facility in Wuhan - where the first COVID-19 cases were detected in 2019 - a leading but unproven theory among some experts. Beijing also denies allegations of a cover-up.
Other experts suspect the pandemic was caused by an animal virus likely transmitted to humans at a seafood market near the WIV.
"We now believe it's time to completely dismiss the wet market as the source," said the report. "We also believe the preponderance of the evidence proves the virus did leak from the WIV and that it did so sometime before September 12, 2019."
The report cited what it called new and under-reported information about safety protocols at the lab, including a July 2019 request for a $1.5 million overhaul of a hazardous waste treatment system for the facility, which was less than two years old.
In April, the top US intelligence agency said it concurred with the scientific consensus that the virus was not man-made or genetically modified.
US President Joe Biden in May ordered US intelligence agencies to accelerate their hunt for the origins of the virus and report back in 90 days.
A source familiar with current intelligence assessments said the US intelligence community has not reached any conclusion whether the virus came from animals or the WIV.
- Army patrols Sydney streets
- Bangladeshi migrants among 394 pulled from boat off Tunisia
- Death toll in Turkey wildfires rises to eight
- Colombia to charge ex-army chief with extrajudicial killings
- Myanmar army ruler takes prime minister role
- Iran denies involvement in attack on Israeli-managed tanker off Oman
- US Navy assisting tanker attacked off Oman
- New Zealand's PM Ardern apologises for 1970s immigration raids
- US to begin new Afghan refugee program
- N Korean leader's sister warns Seoul against military drill with Washington
- US, Britain believe Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker off Oman
- Army patrols Sydney streets as Brisbane extends COVID-19 lockdown
- To fight vaccine lies, authorities recruit an ‘influencer army’
- Rescuers pull 394 migrants from dangerously overcrowded boat off Tunisia
Most Read
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- A love-struck man was on the verge of suicide. Then firemen stepped in
- Bangladesh logs 231 virus deaths, 14,844 cases in a day
- Bangladesh allows bus, launch services for workers as factories reopen in lockdown
- Bangladesh plans to inoculate 10m people in eight days
- Bangladesh botches lockdown again, forces workers to cities amid deadly COVID wave
- July was the most terrifying month for Bangladesh in pandemic
- BIWTA extends river transport hours as workers return to Dhaka
- Non-factory workers return to Dhaka as govt eases restrictions