End of COVID-19 pandemic in Britain may be near, epidemiologist says
Published: 27 Jul 2021 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2021 06:13 PM BdST
The end of the COVID-19 pandemic in Britain could be just months away as vaccines have so dramatically reduced the risk of severe disease and death, Imperial College epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said on Tuesday.
But, he said, a recent fall in daily cases still needed to be watched carefully.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is betting that he can get one of Europe's largest economies firing again because so many people are now vaccinated, a decision which marks a new chapter in the global response to the novel coronavirus.
The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has fallen each day for the last six days, though Johnson has stressed the pandemic is not over.
"We're not completely out of the woods but the equation has fundamentally changed," Ferguson, whose early 2020 modelling of the virus's likely spread alarmed governments around the world at the outset of the pandemic, told the BBC.
"The effect of vaccines has been huge in reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death and, I think, I'm positive that by late September, October time we will be looking back at most of the pandemic."
British COVID-19 data shows a spike of infections earlier in July has so far not led to a vast increase in deaths, which fell to just 14 on Monday, though the number of COVID-19 patients in British hospitals has risen to 5,238.
The closure of schools for the summer holidays, the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championships and warmer weather are among the factors epidemiologists say might have reduced social mixing indoors and therefore cases, even as England's economy has fully reopened.
Johnson's decision lifted rules in England on July 19 in favour of restarting an economy damaged by a series of on-off lockdowns since March 2020.
If it pays off, Britain's example could offer a way out of the pandemic, though Johnson's gamble could be derailed by the possible emergence of a variant capable of resisting vaccines - or if ill people overwhelm the health service.
Britain has one of the highest official death tolls in the world, 129,460, though new daily cases, which in the current wave peaked at 54,674 on July 17, have fallen to 24,950 on Monday.
Case numbers have been falling for longer in Scotland, where the recent peak in cases was on July 1, than in England, corresponding to an earlier elimination from the Euros.
"From a sporting perspective... Scotland went out far too early, but epidemiologically that probably did us some favours," Scotland's National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said.
- US, China positions ossify at Tianjin talks
- 98 confirmed dead after Florida collapse
- Biden, Kadhimi agree to end US combat mission in Iraq
- 57 migrants die in Libya shipwreck
- 7 killed in clashes between two Indian states
- US is the 'inventor of coercive diplomacy': China
- Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border
- Afghan soldiers seek refuge in Pakistan
- India says it will meet end-July domestic vaccine supply target
- Cuban Embassy in Paris attacked with petrol bombs, France beefs up security
- End of COVID-19 pandemic in Britain may be near, epidemiologist says
- First person charged under HK security law found guilty of terrorism, inciting secession
- Final death toll from Florida condominium collapse put at 98
- In Iraq, going viral can bring fame, and the threat of violence
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends student assignments amid lockdown
- MD says Evaly will deliver products, even if delayed, but won’t refund
- Bangladesh adds three new Upazilas
- After grim records, experts see Bangladesh slipping deeper into COVID crisis
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Govt to hold SSC, HSC tests on 3 elective subjects for pandemic
- Bangladesh logs 247 COVID deaths, 15,192 cases in a day, grim records in both
- Eyes of investors around the world are now on Bangladesh: BSEC chief Shibli Rubayat
- Lockdown casts pall on apparel industry amid 'peak season' for exports
- Legal action if factories reopen in lockdown: state minister