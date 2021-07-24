China confirms ban on for-profit tutoring in core school subjects: Xinhua
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jul 2021 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2021 08:59 PM BdST
China is barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families that have contributed to low birth rates, a report in the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.
The news confirmed a measure contained in a government document widely circulated on Friday and confirmed by Reuters that sent shockwaves through China's vast private education sector, hitting providers' share prices.
Foreign investment in the sector will be prohibited under the rules set out by the State Council, Xinhua said.
Curriculum-based tutoring institutions will be barred from raising money through listings or other capital-related activities, while listed companies will not be allowed to invest in such institutions, according to the rules.
The policy aims to "significantly" reduce the financial burdens faced by students and families within three years, the news agency said.
- Biden authorises $100m for Afghan refugees
- Rescuers yet to find remains of a Condo collapse victim
- Floods force thousands to evacuate in Philippines
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen
- Turkey rescues 37 people from sunken migrant boat
- Blinken to visit India
- 125 dead in India as rains trigger floods, landslides
- US strikes Taliban targets
- China confirms ban on for-profit tutoring in core school subjects: Xinhua
- Police believe 98 people died in the condo collapse. One hasn’t been found
- India to send 200 MT liquid oxygen to Bangladesh for COVID patients
- Philippines evacuates thousands as monsoon rains flood cities, provinces
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash
- Turkey rescues 37 people from sunken migrant boat
Most Read
- This holiday season: cows, goats and buffaloes delivered to your door
- Bangladeshi folk music icon Fakir Alamgir dies of COVID aged 71
- Hasina sends Haribhanga mango to Imran Khan in 'goodwill gesture'
- Bangladesh’s COVID deaths top 19,000
- Dhaka travellers face frequent police stops on the second day of lockdown
- Vaccinated people make up 75 percent of recent COVID-19 cases in Singapore, but few fall ill
- US strikes Taliban targets in a show of force in Afghanistan
- Ant-backed Zomato soars in India market debut to $12 billion valuation
- Nation bids farewell to folk music icon Fakir Alamgir
- Bangladesh re-enters its ‘strictest’ coronavirus lockdown yet after Eid break