Four killed, four badly injured in plane crash in Siberia
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jun 2021 01:36 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2021 01:36 PM BdST
Four people were killed and four badly injured on Saturday when a small plane crashed in Russia's Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, the local emergency medical service said.
TASS news agency earlier said at least seven people were killed when the twin-engine L-410 crashed near the Tanay aerodrome, which provides parachuting services.
It also cited the local prosecutors' office as saying the crew had sent a distress signal about engine failure.
A medical services spokesman told Reuters the injured were being airlifted to hospitals.
Social media showed pictures of the heavily-damaged plane with an ambulance nearby.
A spokesman at a Siberian branch of Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said a search and rescue operation was under way, declining to provide details.
