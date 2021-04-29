China launches key module of space station planned for 2022
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Apr 2021 08:46 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2021 08:46 PM BdST
China launched an unmanned module on Thursday containing what will become living quarters for three crew on a permanent space station that it plans to complete by the end of 2022, state media reported.
The module, named "Tianhe", or "Harmony of the Heavens", was launched on the Long March 5B, China's largest carrier rocket, at 11:23 a.m. (0323 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan.
Tianhe is one of three main components of what would be China's first self-developed space station, rivalling the only other station in service - the International Space Station (ISS).
The ISS is backed by the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada. China was barred from participating by the United States.
"(Tianhe) is an important pilot project in the building of a powerful nation in both technology and in space," state media quoted President Xi Jinping as saying in a congratulatory speech.
Tianhe forms the main living quarters for three crew members in the Chinese space station, which will have a life span of at least 10 years.
The Tianhe launch was the first of 11 missions needed to complete the space station, which will orbit Earth at an altitude of 340 to 450 km (211-280 miles).
In the later missions, China will launch the two other core modules, four manned spacecraft and four cargo spacecraft.
Work on the space station programme began a decade ago with the launch of a space lab Tiangong-1 in 2011, and later, Tiangong-2 in 2016.
Both helped China test the programme's space rendezvous and docking capabilities.
China aims to become a major space power by 2030. It has ramped up its space programme with visits to the moon, the launch of an uncrewed probe to Mars and the construction of its own space station.
In contrast, the fate of the ageing ISS - in orbit for more than two decades - remains uncertain.
The project is set to expire in 2024, barring funding from its partners. Russia said this month that it would quit the project from 2025.
Russia is deepening ties with China in space as tensions with Washington rise.
Moscow has slammed the US-led Artemis moon exploration programme and instead chosen to join Beijing in setting up a lunar research outpost in the coming years.
- Brazil nears 400,000 virus deaths
- Indonesia pledges new homes for relatives of doomed submariners
- India virus emergency is wake-up call to Africa
- Taiwan evacuates hotel after rare COVID outbreak
- 100 days of Biden style
- Rockets fired at two Myanmar air bases
- China 'closing in fast’: Biden
- ‘It’s about time:’ Biden
- Kremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after hunger strike
- China launches key module of space station planned for 2022
- Indonesia pledges new homes for relatives of doomed submariners
- Brazil nears 400,000 COVID-19 deaths
- Taiwan evacuates hotel to sterilise it after rare COVID outbreak
- Rockets fired at two Myanmar air bases, no casualties
Most Read
- What Sharun Chowdhury says about his conversation with Muniya
- Bashundhara MD Sayem Sobhan files for bail in case over death of woman
- What we know about China’s Sinopharm COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh offers India emergency aid to fight coronavirus
- Court holds no hearing on Bashundhara MD’s bail plea
- Bangladesh approves emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine amid supply squeeze
- Bangladesh reports 2,341 virus cases, lowest daily count in 5 weeks
- Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh
- Six diaries found in Gulshan flat linked to case against Bashundhara Group MD
- Muniya’s death: Offender must be brought to justice, says home minister