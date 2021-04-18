Deadly clashes after Islamists take police hostage in Pakistan's Lahore
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Apr 2021 11:45 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2021 11:45 PM BdST
Police in Pakistan said a hardline Islamist group had taken six security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday after a week of violent clashes following the arrest of the group's leader.
The Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group had given the government an April 20 deadline to expel the French ambassador over the publication of cartoons in France depicting the Prophet Mohammad. The authorities responded by arresting its leader, prompting supporters to hold protests and sit-ins across Pakistan.
At least four people were killed, hundreds injured, and thousands arrested. Pakistan banned the group after the violence.
A senior police officer and two paramilitary were among the six being held by supporters of (TLP), Lahore police spokesman Arif Rana told Reuters.
"The TLP activists have two fuel tankers containing thousands of liters of petrol. They are throwing petrol bombs and stones at security officials, and also shooting bullets as the result of which 11 officials are injured," Rana said, adding the operation was ongoing.
TLP spokesman Shafiq Amini told Reuters four supporters had been killed on Sunday by police and several others were wounded.
Pakistani news channels have been barred from providing coverage of the group since it was banned last week read more , and on Sunday mobile and internet services were down in the area where clashes were taking place.
Roads leading to the headquarters of the group, in Lahore's Chowk Yateemkahan, have been blocked.
Still, supporters of TLP have been sharing videos on social media of what they said were clashes on Sunday with police, and hashtags supporting the group were trending in Pakistan on Sunday.
The videos, which Reuters could not independently verify, showed thousands of protesters clashing with police in riot-gear, as clouds of tear gas hung in the air and the crackle of gunfire could be heard. Other videos showed injured protesters being carried away.
On Saturday Prime Minister Imran Khan said the group had
been banned because it "challenged the writ of the state and used street violence & attacking the public & law enforcers."
Last week France advised its citizens to temporarily leave Pakistan for their safety. read more .
- China, US pledge climate change commitment
- India’s capital under siege from COVID-19
- Czechs expel 18 Russian envoys
- 'Clear red lines' should be drawn with Russia: France
- Biden-Suga project unity against China’s assertiveness
- Prince Philip makes final journey
- Iran enriching uranium to 60% purity: IAEA
- Meghan to watch Prince Philip's funeral from home
- A very good weird’: Israel drops outdoor COVID mask order
- Nearly 100 people injured after train derails in Egypt
- Russia says it will retaliate hard against Czechs over diplomat expulsions
- Deadly clashes after Islamists take police hostage in Pakistan's Lahore
- Biden and Japan’s Suga project unity against China’s assertiveness
- COVID vaccination a requirement to perform Umrah pilgrimage
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Hifazat leader Mamunul Haque, known for hate speech and aggression
- Bangladeshi folk fantasy, action film star Wasim dies at 74
- Actor SM Mohsin, who graced television for decades, dies of COVID
- Bangladesh reports 102 new virus deaths, another grim record
- IEDCR crunches grim data: Coronavirus patients are dying faster
- Banshkhali clash: 'Whiff of instigation' in protest over 'back pay, working hours' at power plant
- COVID-19 hospital at DNCC market to open Sunday
- Bangla cinema’s quintessential ‘girl next door’: Kabori in the eyes of her co-stars
- COVID vaccines may affect women differently
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown