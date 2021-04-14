Home > World

Romanian PM fires health minister over handling of COVID-19

  Reuters

Published: 14 Apr 2021 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2021 02:58 PM BdST

Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday he has fired Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu after weeks of mounting tensions over how to handle the new coronavirus pandemic, potentially endangering the centre-right coalition government.

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna has been appointed interim health minister, Citu said in a statement.

