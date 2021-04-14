Romanian PM fires health minister over handling of COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Apr 2021 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2021 02:58 PM BdST
Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday he has fired Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu after weeks of mounting tensions over how to handle the new coronavirus pandemic, potentially endangering the centre-right coalition government.
Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna has been appointed interim health minister, Citu said in a statement.
More stories
- Biden proposes summit with Putin
- Biden to withdraw all combat troops from Afghanistan
- How worried should we be about AZ and J&J vaccines
- Myanmar activists cancel new year festivities
- China’s software stalked Uighurs earlier
- Multiple victims in US school shooting
- Myanmar activists call for New Year defiance
- UK reopens with pints pulled, shopping sprees and hair cuts
Recent Stories
- The only ones arrested after a child’s rape: the women who helped her
- Will Afghanistan become a terrorism safe haven once again?
- Biden to withdraw all combat troops from Afghanistan by Sept 11
- Biden proposes summit with Putin after Russia calls US 'adversary' over Ukraine
- How worried should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines?
- China’s software stalked Uighurs earlier and more widely
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Bangladesh Police to issue pass for emergency movement in lockdown
- Bangladesh allows limited banking, stock trading hours in lockdown
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan
- Bangladesh Islamist orator Rofiqul Madani sued over pornography
- Bangladesh arrests key Islamist Hifazat leaders on 2013 violence charges
- Bangladesh renews pandemic battle with stricter lockdown on Pahela Baishakh
- Former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru on life support
- Bangladesh reports 6,028 new virus cases, deaths rise by 69
- Ramadan begins in Bangladesh on Wednesday