China to conduct military drills in South China Sea amid tensions with US
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jan 2021 05:48 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2021 05:48 PM BdST
China said on Tuesday it will conduct military exercises in the South China Sea this week, just days after Beijing bristled at a US aircraft carrier group’s entry into the disputed waters.
A notice issued by the country’s Maritime Safety Administration prohibited entry into a portion of waters in the Gulf of Tonkin to the west of the Leizhou peninsula in southwestern China from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, but it did not offer details on when the drills would take place or at what scale.
A US carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the South China Sea on Saturday to promote “freedom of the seas,” the US military said, days after Joe Biden began his term as president.
The contested waters have become another flashpoint in the increasingly testy bilateral relationship between Beijing and Washington.
The US military has steadily increased its activities there in recent years as China asserts its territorial claims in the area in conflict with neighbouring countries including Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan.
- Indian police clash with farmers
- Biden signs 'Buy American' order
- Singapore gears up for 'Davos in Asia'
- NZ's borders may stay shut for most of the year: Ardern
- Italian PM goes to president to resign
- Mexicans worry their leader won’t take COVID seriously
- Democrats deliver Trump impeachment charge to Senate
- Refugee resettlement hits 20-year low
- New Zealand's borders may stay shut for most of the year, PM Ardern says
- Italian prime minister goes to president to resign, deepening political crisis
- The high-risk group left out of New York’s vaccine rollout
- Mexicans worry that even getting COVID won’t make their leader take it seriously
- Biden signs 'Buy American' order, pledges to renew US manufacturing
- US Senate votes overwhelmingly to confirm Yellen as first female Treasury chief
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- India to honour Sanjeeda Khatun, Sajjad Ali Zahir with Padma Shri award
- Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 27
- Captain Nurul Huq, first chief of Bangladesh Navy, dies at 86
- Bangladesh sweep West Indies ODI series 3-0 with crushing 120-run win
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Dholaikhal, a canal that once protected Dhaka, flows into oblivion
- Bangla Academy to open Ekushey Book Fair on Mar 18
- ACC starts five cases against PK Halder, 32 others over embezzlement, money laundering
- Singaporean ex-actor Huang Yiliang convicted of assaulting Bangladeshi worker with metal scraper