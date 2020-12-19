Russia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 50,000
Russian authorities said on Saturday that 585 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's official death toll to 50,347.
Authorities also reported 28,209 new coronavirus cases in the last day, including 6,459 in Moscow, bringing the national tally to 2,819,429.
