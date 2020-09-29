One million COVID-19 deaths 'a very sad milestone', but virus suppressable: WHO
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Sep 2020 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2020 05:43 PM BdST
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that one million deaths from COVID-19 was “a very sad milestone”, after many victims suffered “a terribly difficult and lonely death” and their families were unable to say goodbye.
The global coronavirus death toll rose past a million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim statistic in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live.
“So many people have lost so many people and haven’t had the chance to say goodbye. Many people who died died alone... It’s a terribly difficult and lonely death,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a UN briefing in Geneva. “The one positive thing about this virus is it is suppressable, it is not the flu.”
