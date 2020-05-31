Protesters rally in London, Berlin over George Floyd's death 

The protesters knelt in central London’s Trafalgar Square, chanting “No justice, no peace”, and then marched past the Houses of Parliament and finished up outside the US Embassy.

Several hundred protesters also staged a rally outside the US Embassy in Berlin, holding up posters saying “Justice for George Floyd”, “Stop killing us” and “Who’s neckst”.

The death of George Floyd after his arrest on Monday has triggered a tide of protests in the United States, unleashing long simmering rage over racial bias in the US criminal justice system.

Some rallies have turned violent as demonstrators blocked traffic, set fires and clashed with riot police, some of whom fired tear gas and plastic bullets in an effort to restore order.

Some states called in National Guard soldiers by the hundreds to respond to the unrest.

The president denounced the actions of "looters and anarchists", accusing them of dishonouring the memory of Mr Floyd. What was needed, he said, was "healing not hatred, justice not chaos".

On Saturday evening, Mr Trump said that Mr Floyd's death had "filled Americans with horror, anger and grief". "I stand before you as a friend and ally to every American seeking peace,"