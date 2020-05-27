Trump offers to mediate 'raging' India-China border dispute
>> Reuters
Published: 27 May 2020 07:43 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 07:43 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had offered to mediate a standoff between India and China at the Himalayan border, where soldiers camped out in a high-altitude region have accused each other of trespassing over the disputed border.
"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute," Trump said in a Twitter post.
The standoff was triggered by India’s construction of roads and air strips in the region as it competes with China's spreading Belt and Road initiative, involving infrastructure development and investment in dozens of countries, Indian observers said on Tuesday.
Both were digging defences and Chinese trucks have been moving equipment into the area, the officials said, raising concerns about an extended standoff.
The Republican president in January offered to "help" in another Himalayan trouble spot, the disputed region of Kashmir that is at the centre of a decades-long quarrel between India and Pakistan.
This was after a similar offer was rejected in 2019 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said last July he never asked Trump to help mediate over Kashmir.
Trump had told reporters at the time that Modi had asked him to be a mediator on Kashmir. He made the comment just before holding talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who welcomed the US effort to intercede.
But the US offer triggered a political storm in India, which has long bristled at any suggestion of third-party involvement in tackling Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region that it considers an integral part of the country.
- Protests gather in HK against anthem bill
- Twitter fact-checks Trump tweet
- Hong Kong police fire pepper pellets to disperse protesters
- Millions of children wait as hunger programme starts slow
- UK minister quits over PM aide's lockdown trip
- Saudi allows mosques to open for Friday prayers
- Americas are new pandemic epicentre
- Spain declares 10-day mourning for victims
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt to issue coronavirus shutdown update Thursday
- Bangladesh decides against extending shutdown, offices to reopen May 31
- Top executives of Exim Bank 'threatened', National Bank director, brother charged
- Bangladesh orders all hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in separate units
- Zafrullah takes plasma therapy for COVID-19, Hasina calls him
- WHO says the Americas are new COVID-19 epicentre as deaths surge in Latin America
- Beacon Pharma MD Ebadul Karim contracts coronavirus
- Niloufer Manzur, founding head of Sunbeams, dies from COVID-19
- White woman fired from job after calling cops over black man in NY Central Park
- Bangladesh reports 22 new virus deaths, caseload tops 38,000