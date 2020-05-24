Home > World

Iranian 107-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus: Fars

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 May 2020 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2020 04:24 PM BdST

A 107-year-old Iranian woman who was infected with the new coronavirus has recovered, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported on Sunday.

The woman, Saltanat Akbari, was admitted to the Khansari hospital in the central city of Arak. She was released from the hospital after spending “some time” in isolation.

“She defeated the virus with the help of doctors and nurses at the hospital,” Fars said.

Iran is one of the most affected countries in the Middle East with a total of 133,521 infected cases and 7,359 deaths.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.