NZ demotes minister for coronavirus lockdown breach, extends emergency
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Apr 2020 03:17 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 03:53 PM BdST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday she had rejected her health minister's offer to resign for breaching nationwide lockdown rules as doing so would jeopardise plans to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Health Minister David Clark drove his family to the beach in the early stages of the lockdown, flouting social distancing rules, the prime minister said.
"Under normal conditions I would sack the minister of health. What he did was wrong, and there are no excuses," Ardern said in Wellington.
Instead, Ardern said she had demoted Clark to the bottom of cabinet rankings and stripped him of his role as associate finance minister.
"I expect better, and so does New Zealand," she said.
Clark said in a statement that he had been "an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me".
New Zealand, with a population of nearly 5 million people, in late March started a four-week national lockdown by closing schools, restaurants, cafes and gyms and shutting its borders to most foreign nationals.
On Tuesday, it also extended for a second time the state of national emergency for a further seven days.
Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health, told a regular briefing the Pacific nation's new daily cases of COVID-19 dropped to 54 on Tuesday, the lowest count in nearly two weeks, taking the total tally to 1,160.
Bloomfield said he expected the number of new coronavirus infections to continue at the "same level" before declining.
New Zealand has reported one novel coronavirus-related death.
A total of 65 people have recovered from the illness overnight, which was more than the total number of cases reported on Tuesday.
Despite these promising signs, officials have urged greater vigilance especially over the Easter holidays.
"Now is not the time to change any of our behaviours," Ardern said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- NZ demotes minister for coronavirus lockdown breach, extends emergency
- Embracing the uncertainties
- UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling COVID-19
- A voice in French literature: her own
- 'Painful lesson': how a military-style lockdown unfolded in Wuhan
- Largest supermoon of 2020 rises on a world battling COVID-19
- China investigates tycoon who criticised Xi’s response to coronavirus
- Trump attacks who over criticisms of US approach to coronavirus
- China ends Wuhan lockdown, but normal life is a distant dream
- Black Americans face alarming rates of coronavirus infection in some states
Most Read
- A dozen more neighbourhoods in Dhaka on lockdown due to coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms 41 new coronavirus cases as death toll jumps to 17
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia leaves for London
- Memo sent to Ganabhaban to make Benazir IGP
- H&M in talks to support Bangladesh workers as lockdowns hit livelihoods
- Narayanganj on complete lockdown for indefinite period from Wednesday
- Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
- Bangladesh prepares for execution of founding father’s killer Mazed
- Go back home: Tabligh Jamaat to followers
- Bangladesh vows to help sex workers hit by coronavirus for as long as needed