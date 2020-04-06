Germany draws up plans to relax lockdown after April 19
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Apr 2020 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 07:30 PM BdST
Germany has drawn up a list of steps, including mandatory mask-wearing in public, limits on gatherings and the rapid tracing of infection chains, to help enable a phased return to normal life after its coronavirus lockdown is set to end on April 19.
A draft action plan compiled by the Interior Ministry and seen by Reuters on Monday, says the measures should be enough to keep the average number of people infected by one person below 1 even as public life is allowed gradually to resume.
Germany has been under lockdown, with restaurants and most shops closed, since March 22. With the impact of lockdown all but certain to tip Europe's largest country into recession this year, policymakers are anxious to see normal life resume.
The document envisages a staged return to normality, backed by mechanisms that will make it possible to track more than 80% of people with whom an infected person had contact within 24 hours of diagnosis. Infected people and those they had contact with will be quarantined, either at home or in hotels.
The document assumes the pandemic will last until 2021.
In return, shops will be allowed to reopen, as well as schools in select regions, though strict social-distancing measures will still be in place.
Strict border controls will be relaxed, but large events and private parties will remain forbidden.
As soon as enough protective masks are available, it will be made compulsory to wear them on trains and in buses as well as in factories and public buildings.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistan police clash with doctors protesting lack of virus protection gear
- Migrant workers fear massive Singapore dormitory lockdown is coronavirus time bomb
- 430,000 people have travelled from China to US since coronavirus surfaced
- Ignoring expert opinion, Trump again promotes use of hydroxychloroquine
- Japan PM to declare state of emergency of up to 6 months
- British PM Johnson still in hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms
- Coronavirus divides lovers, friends at Swiss-German border fences
- Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus
- UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms
- 'We'll meet again': Queen Elizabeth invokes WW2 spirit to defeat coronavirus
Most Read
- Coronavirus cases detected in 11 districts, more than half of them in Dhaka
- Bangladesh revises virus cases up to 123; death toll lowered to 12
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus lockdown to Apr 14
- ACC director dies from coronavirus in Dhaka
- Narayanganj Mayor Ivy’s coronavirus death rumour sparked by ‘TV news ticker’
- Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus
- UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms
- Over 900 foreigners left Bangladesh on special flights during coronavirus travel curbs
- Bangladesh restricts congregation in mosques, other places of worship
- DMP orders superstores, kitchen markets shut by 7pm amid coronavirus crisis