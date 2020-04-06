Home > World

Germany draws up plans to relax lockdown after April 19

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Apr 2020 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 07:30 PM BdST

Germany has drawn up a list of steps, including mandatory mask-wearing in public, limits on gatherings and the rapid tracing of infection chains, to help enable a phased return to normal life after its coronavirus lockdown is set to end on April 19.

A draft action plan compiled by the Interior Ministry and seen by Reuters on Monday, says the measures should be enough to keep the average number of people infected by one person below 1 even as public life is allowed gradually to resume.

Germany has been under lockdown, with restaurants and most shops closed, since March 22. With the impact of lockdown all but certain to tip Europe's largest country into recession this year, policymakers are anxious to see normal life resume.

The document envisages a staged return to normality, backed by mechanisms that will make it possible to track more than 80% of people with whom an infected person had contact within 24 hours of diagnosis. Infected people and those they had contact with will be quarantined, either at home or in hotels.

The document assumes the pandemic will last until 2021.

In return, shops will be allowed to reopen, as well as schools in select regions, though strict social-distancing measures will still be in place.

Strict border controls will be relaxed, but large events and private parties will remain forbidden.

As soon as enough protective masks are available, it will be made compulsory to wear them on trains and in buses as well as in factories and public buildings.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A hospital staff member wearing a protective face mask and suit, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the entrance of Eiju General Hospital where more than 100 people have been infected with the coronavirus, in Tokyo, Japan Apr 6, 2020. REUTERS

Japan to declare state of emergency of up to 6 months

President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House about the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, Washington, March 20, 2020. The New York Times

Trump again promotes use of hydroxychloroquine

British PM still in hospital

German Maja Bulic and her Swiss friend Jean-Pierre Walter (R) talk through two fences set up by Swiss and German authorities on the German-Swiss border as a protection measure due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland April 5, 2020. Reuters

Coronavirus divides lovers at Swiss-German border

Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, that the zoo said on April 5, 2020 has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen in an undated handout photo provided by the Bronx zoo in New York.

New York zoo tiger tests coronavirus positive

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks out from an ambulance during a visit to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Britain August 5, 2019. Darren Staples/Pool via Reuters

Johnson hospitalised

Buckingham Palace handout image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth during her address to the nation and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19), recorded at Windsor Castle, Britain April 5, 2020. Buckingham Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth invokes WW2 spirit to defeat virus

Medical staff in full protective gear carry a patient on a stretcher down a street in Naples, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Italy, April 2, 2020. Reuters

Italy COVID-19 death toll slows

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.