Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 1.2m, death toll hits 64,849
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2020 04:49 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 05:47 PM BdST
The government has extended the nationwide lockdown by three days to Apr 14 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus that has infected 88 people and killed nine so far.
The public administration ministry issued an order extending the shutdown on Sunday.
The ongoing shutdown was set to be lifted on Apr 11 but it has been extended to Apr 13 and merged with the national holiday to mark Pahela Baishakh -- the Bangla New Year -- the following day, Public Administration Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun told bdnews24.com.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Death at home: the unseen toll of Italy's coronavirus crisis
- Trump proceeds with post-impeachment purge amid pandemic
- College made them feel equal. The virus exposed how unequal their lives are
- Show typical British resolve, Queen to tell nation amid coronavirus outbreak
- US, India to use ‘full strength’ of partnership to fight coronavirus: India's Modi
- France's anti-terror prosecutor probes knife attack in southeast town
- ‘Muslims are foreigners’: Inside India’s campaign to decide who is a citizen
- Trump: 'Going to be a lot of death' in US next week from coronavirus
- ‘Mentally disabled’ woman stuck on India-Bangladesh no-man’s-land amid pandemic
- Debate over masks uncovers deep White House divisions
Most Read
- Stung by criticism, BGMEA urges owners to shut factories. It’s too late
- Hasina to update media Sunday as coronavirus shutdown continues
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus lockdown to Apr 14
- Bangladesh confirms 18 more virus cases in highest single-day spike
- PM Hasina announces Tk 727.5bn stimulus to cushion coronavirus impact
- Chattogram COVID-19 patient’s Saudi returnee daughter accused of hiding info
- With job on the line, hundreds of Bangladesh workers walk over 100km to RMG factories
- PM Hasina opens media briefing on coronavirus
- ‘Mentally disabled’ woman stuck on India-Bangladesh no-man’s-land amid pandemic
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus deaths as infections surge to 70