Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth to a baby boy
01 Apr 2020
The wife of a coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi migrant worker in Singapore has given birth to a baby boy in Bangladesh, reports Singaporean newspaper The Straits Times.
The baby arrived on Monday afternoon, the Migrant Workers' Centre, or MWC, said, adding that both the mother and child were healthy and fine.
The baby’s father, a 39-year-old construction worker, is not aware of it yet, according to the report
The wife, however, got to see her husband via a video call a day before giving birth, so she could "seek strength from seeing her beloved before the delivery," the MWC said.
The Bangladeshi man, also known as Singapore's Case 42, continues to be sedated and in critical condition since he was first admitted nearly two months ago.
He remains in an intensive care ward because of complications brought on by Covid-19.
The worker was cleared of the disease and transferred out of the National Centre for Infectious Disease a few days ago, the MWC said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
"His condition remains critical, but we are encouraged by this latest development and continue to ask for everyone's prayers for him.”
The man is currently warded at another government hospital, according to the newspaper.
The Bangladesh High Commission had earlier said that the worker suffered from respiratory and kidney problems, and pneumonia before he was infected with the virus.
In an interview with The Straits Times last month, the wife, who declined to be identified, said she had last seen her husband in June last year.
They have been married for two years and the baby is their first child.
Her husband, who has been working in Singapore for close to a decade, was the first of five Bangladeshi work-pass holders linked to a cluster of infections in a Seletar work site. The four other workers have been discharged, The Straits Times reports.
