No let-up in coronavirus deaths in Italy, new cases steady
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Apr 2020 12:32 AM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 12:34 AM BdST
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has climbed by 837 to 12,428, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, with the daily tally rising, albeit slightly, for a second day running.
The number of new cases was broadly steady, growing by 4,053 against 4,050 on Monday, and bringing total infections since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 to 105,792.
Some 5,217 new cases were registered on Sunday and 5,974 on Saturday, suggesting the growth curve of new infections is flattening.
The daily tally of deaths in Lombardy, the worst-affected region, declined sharply, and new infections were also down for at least the third day running, suggesting the situation is improving there faster than elsewhere in the country.
In neighbouring Piedmont, on the other hand, the daily death toll of 105 was up sharply from the day before.
Relatives attend a burial ceremony of victims of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy March 30, 2020. Reuters
Italy has registered more deaths than anywhere else in the world and accounts for around 30% of all global fatalities from the virus.
Italy's largest daily toll from the five-week-old epidemic was registered on Friday, when 919 people died. There were 889 deaths on Saturday, 756 on Sunday and 812 on Monday.
