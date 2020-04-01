Home > World

No let-up in coronavirus deaths in Italy, new cases steady

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Apr 2020 12:32 AM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 12:34 AM BdST

Previous Next
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has climbed by 837 to 12,428, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, with the daily tally rising, albeit slightly, for a second day running.

The number of new cases was broadly steady, growing by 4,053 against 4,050 on Monday, and bringing total infections since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 to 105,792.

Some 5,217 new cases were registered on Sunday and 5,974 on Saturday, suggesting the growth curve of new infections is flattening.

The daily tally of deaths in Lombardy, the worst-affected region, declined sharply, and new infections were also down for at least the third day running, suggesting the situation is improving there faster than elsewhere in the country.

In neighbouring Piedmont, on the other hand, the daily death toll of 105 was up sharply from the day before.

Relatives attend a burial ceremony of victims of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy March 30, 2020. Reuters

Relatives attend a burial ceremony of victims of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy March 30, 2020. Reuters

Of those originally infected nationwide, 15,729 had fully recovered on Tuesday, compared to 14,620 the day before. There were 4,023 people in intensive care, up from a previous 3,981.

Italy has registered more deaths than anywhere else in the world and accounts for around 30% of all global fatalities from the virus.

Italy's largest daily toll from the five-week-old epidemic was registered on Friday, when 919 people died. There were 889 deaths on Saturday, 756 on Sunday and 812 on Monday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

iders on the New York subway, March 23, 2020. The New York 

Braving subway as they can't afford to quarantine

Coronavirus epidemic 'far from over' in Asia: WHO

MLK Memorial Chapel funeral home in Albany, Georgia on Friday, Mar 27, 2020. This rural county in southwest Georgia, 40 miles from the nearest interstate, is now one of the most intense clusters of coronavirus anywhere in the country. The New York Times

Virus at a funeral

Former Syrian Vice President Abdul Halim Khaddam. News week Middle East

Ex-Syrian vice president Khaddam dies

A medical worker wearing a protective mask sleeps inside a free shuttle service for healthcare workers following the suspension of mass transportation in Metro Manila to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manila, Philippines, Mar 30, 2020. REUTERS

Philippines sees largest daily rise in virus deaths, cases

Indonesia to release 30,000 prisoners early

View of a prototype 3D-printed face mask at Immensa Technology Labs, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 30, 2020. Picture taken March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

What you need to know about the virus

FILE PHOTO: Members of Afghanistan's Taliban delegation (R) gather ahead of an agreement signing between them and US officials in Doha, Qatar, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari/File Photo

27 Afghan forces killed in Taliban attacks

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.