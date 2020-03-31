First US military service member dies from coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Mar 2020 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 12:35 PM BdST
The first US military service member has died from the coronavirus, the Pentagon said on Monday, as it reported another spike in the number of infected troops.
The service member was a New Jersey Army National Guardsman who tested positive for COVID-19 - the disease caused by the coronavirus - and had been in hospital since March 21. He died on Saturday, the Pentagon said.
"Today is a sad day for the Department of Defence as we have lost our first American service member - active, reserve or Guard - to coronavirus," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement. "This is a stinging loss for our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community."
The nationwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic climbed past 3,000 on Monday, the deadliest day yet.
The New Jersey National Guard identified him as Captain Douglas Linn Hickok, a drilling guardsman in Medical Command and a civilian physician assistant, originally from Jackson, New Jersey.
"Our thoughts are with his wife, children, and their family," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter.
General Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, lamented the death and said "all of us are likely to know people directly affected by this virus in the coming weeks."
Earlier on Monday, the Pentagon said that 568 troops had tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 280 on Thursday. More than 450 Defense Department civilians, contractors and dependents have also tested positive, it said.
Reuters reported last week that the US military has decided to stop providing more granular data about coronavirus infections within its ranks, citing concern that the information might be used by adversaries as the virus spreads.
The new policy, which the Pentagon detailed in a statement on Monday, appears to underscore US military concerns about the potential trajectory of the virus over the coming months - both at home and abroad.
There has been a sharp increase in coronavirus cases among troops inside the United States, which officials tell Reuters have overtaken the number of cases among forces overseas in key branches of military.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Myanmar reports first coronavirus death as case numbers rise
- Days after a funeral in a Georgia Town, coronavirus ‘hit like a bomb’
- Taiwan says WHO not sharing coronavirus information it provides, pressing complaints
- Instacart, Amazon workers strike as labour unrest grows during coronavirus crisis
- Pandemic to hit growth in Asia, China: World Bank
- Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown until Easter as new cases fall
- New York greets hospital ship with cheers; US death toll rises past 3,000
- For autocrats, coronavirus is a chance to grab even more power
- South Korea's emergency exercise in December facilitated coronavirus testing, containment
- Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during coronavirus shutdown
Most Read
- J&J, Moderna sign deals with US to produce possible coronavirus vaccines
- Bangladesh confirms one more virus case, taking total to 49
- Plane leaves Bangladesh with 269 US citizens stranded amid coronavirus pandemic
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown of offices
- US gives anti-malaria drugs approval for limited, emergency COVID-19 treatment
- Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown until Easter as new cases fall but total crosses 100,000
- Rumours pose major threat to coronavirus fight
- India says no plan to extend coronavirus lockdown as poor struggle
- Sangsad TV to broadcast lessons for primary students
- Hasina set to hold video conference with DCs on virus steps