England's Chief Medical Officer self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms

Published: 27 Mar 2020 10:53 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 10:53 PM BdST

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Friday he would self-isolate at home for the next seven days after experiencing symptoms compatible with Covid-19 on Thursday night.

Whitty has worked closely with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said earlier on Friday he had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, another top member of the British government's response to the pandemic, also said he had tested positive on Friday, and was self isolating.

Whitty, a 53-year-old consultant physician and epidemiologist, has appeared alongside Johnson at the government's daily briefings on the crisis.

"I will be continuing to advise the government on the medical response to Coronavirus, supported by my deputies," he said on Twitter.

