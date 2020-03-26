Home > World

US Senate approves $2tn coronavirus relief bill

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Mar 2020 10:06 AM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 10:40 AM BdST

The US Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a $2 trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.

After bitter negotiations, the deeply divided Senate came together and passed the bill by a unanimous 96-0 vote, which sent the massive stimulus package to the House of Representatives, which could vote sometime this week.

President Donald Trump, whose top aides helped negotiate the bipartisan measure, promised to sign it into law as soon as it reaches his desk. "I will sign it immediately," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

The massive bill - which would be the largest economic stimulus measure ever passed by Congress - includes a $500 billion fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for direct payments of up to $3,000 apiece to millions of US families.

The package is intended to flood the economy with cash in a bid to stem the impact of an intensifying epidemic that has killed more than 900 people in the United States and infected at least 60,000.

Only two other nations, China and Italy, have more coronavirus cases and the World Health Organization has warned the United States looks set to become the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Top aides to Trump and senior senators from both parties announced that they had agreed on the unprecedented stimulus bill in the early hours of Wednesday after five days of talks.

But it was delayed by criticism from both the right and left on Wednesday, pushing the final vote on passage almost another full day.

Several Republican senators had insisted the bill needed to be changed to ensure that laid-off workers would not be paid more in unemployment benefits than they earned on the job. However, an amendment that would have changed the unemployment provision failed just before the Senate approved the measure. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A cyclist wearing a protective mask, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, Mar 25, 2020. REUTERS

UK virus death toll hits 463

US Senate approves $2tn virus relief plan

Men walk inside the Sikh religious complex after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan March 25, 2020. REUTERS

Gunmen in Afghanistan kill 25 at Sikh complex

NZ mosque shooter switches to guilty plea

A man prays in front of an empty St. Peter's Square as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Rome, Italy March 25, 2020. Reuters

Italy coronavirus deaths pass 7,500

Medical workers are seen outside the Cotton House Hotel, prepared to host patients with mild symptoms or asymptomatic of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Barcelona, Spain March 23, 2020. Reuters

Spain COVID-19 death  toll overtakes China's

UK parliament set to close for four weeks

Steven Dick, 37, was Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Budapest. GOV.UK

Deputy UK ambassador to Hungary dies from COVID-19

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.