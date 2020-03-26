Home > World

Deputy British ambassador to Hungary dies after contracting coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Mar 2020 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2020 11:24 AM BdST

Steven Dick, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Budapest, has died after contracting coronavirus, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old diplomat died in Hungary on Tuesday, it said in a statement. He had served as Deputy British Ambassador to Hungary since December, according to a biography published on the UK government's website.

Dick's death brought the number of coronavirus fatalities in Hungary to 10, according to the Hungarian government's official tally published earlier in the day, which said only that a British national had died as a result of the virus.

"I am desperately saddened by the news of Steven's death and my heart goes out to his parents Steven and Carol," the FCO statement cited Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as saying.

"Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion. He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A cyclist wearing a protective mask, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, Mar 25, 2020. REUTERS

UK virus death toll hits 463

US Senate approves $2tn virus relief plan

Men walk inside the Sikh religious complex after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan March 25, 2020. REUTERS

Gunmen in Afghanistan kill 25 at Sikh complex

NZ mosque shooter switches to guilty plea

A man prays in front of an empty St. Peter's Square as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Rome, Italy March 25, 2020. Reuters

Italy coronavirus deaths pass 7,500

Medical workers are seen outside the Cotton House Hotel, prepared to host patients with mild symptoms or asymptomatic of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Barcelona, Spain March 23, 2020. Reuters

Spain COVID-19 death  toll overtakes China's

UK parliament set to close for four weeks

Steven Dick, 37, was Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Budapest. GOV.UK

Deputy UK ambassador to Hungary dies from COVID-19

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.