Spain registers more than 700 deaths from coronavirus overnight

Published: 25 Mar 2020 11:24 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 11:25 PM BdST

Spain registered 738 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours in the steepest increase of the death toll since the epidemic hit the country, the health ministry reported on Wednesday.

The number of reported deaths from the virus rose to 3,434 from 2,696 on Tuesday, the ministry said. The overall number of cases soared to 47,610 from 39,673 on Tuesday.

 

