Boko Haram militants kill 92 Chadian soldiers: president
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Mar 2020 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 04:29 PM BdST
Boko Haram militants killed 92 Chadian soldiers and wounded 47 more in the deadliest attack ever on the country’s military, President Idriss Deby said late on Tuesday.
The soldiers were attacked on Monday on the island village of Boma in the swampy Lake Chad zone in the west of the country, where the armies of Chad, Nigeria and Niger have been fighting the Islamist militants for years.
“I have taken part in many operations ... but never in our history have we lost so many men at one time,” Deby said during a visit to the site on Tuesday.
Footage on state TV showed Deby, who has ruled Chad since 1990 and survived several rebellions and coup attempts, walking among the charred remains of burned-out vehicles.
The Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 30,000 people and forced about 2 million to leave their homes.
Further afield in Mali, Burkina Faso and western Niger, al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked militants are expanding their presence and have killed hundreds of troops over the last six months.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Facebook is ‘just trying to keep the lights on’ as traffic soars in pandemic
- Nearly a million children left behind in Venezuela as parents migrate
- Congress and White House strike deal for a $2 trillion stimulus package
- Japan's capital becomes centre of its coronavirus epidemic
- UN issues $2bn appeal to combat virus and urges aid for other crises
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- Virus knocks thousands of health workers out of action in Europe
- Greta Thunberg says probably had COVID-19, urges #StayAtHome
- France fifth country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths
- Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 743 in a day, lifting total death toll to 6,820
Most Read
- Govt to release Khaleda Zia from prison conditionally amid shutdown over coronavirus threat
- Bangladesh reports fourth coronavirus death, six new cases
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- First coronavirus case detected in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh begins deploying troops to fight coronavirus outbreak
- Sex workers in one of world's largest brothels appeal for funds due coronavirus
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- Govt extends shutdown of schools to Apr 9
- Bangladesh registers fifth death from coronavirus, cases unchanged at 39