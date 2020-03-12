Greece reports first coronavirus death, 66 year old man
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Mar 2020 12:03 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 12:03 PM BdST
Greece reported its first fatality from a coronavirus infection on Thursday, a 66 year old man who had returned from a religious pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt at the end of February.
The deceased had underlying health issues, the health ministry said in a statement. There were 99 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greece by late Wednesday.
More stories
WARNING:
