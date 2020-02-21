Iran says coronavirus has spread to several cities, reports two new deaths
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Feb 2020 11:38 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2020 12:20 AM BdST
The coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday, as an outbreak that the authorities say began in the holy city of Qom caused two more deaths.
Related Stories
The coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday, as an outbreak that the authorities say began in the holy city of Qom caused two more deaths.
Iran confirmed 13 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in the country to 18, with four of the total having died.
"Based on existing reports, the spread of coronavirus started in Qom and with attention to people's travels has now reached several cities in the country including Tehran, Babol, Arak, Isfahan, Rasht and other cities," health ministry official Minou Mohrez said, according to the official IRNA news agency.
"It's possible that it exists in all cities in Iran," she said.
The majority of coronavirus cases in Iran have been in Qom, a Shia Muslim holy city 120 km (75 miles) south of the capital Tehran.
The new cases comprised seven people diagnosed in Qom, four in the capital Tehran and two in Gilan province, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a tweet.
Health officials had called on Thursday for the suspension of all religious gatherings in Qom.
"It's clear that new coronavirus has circulated in the country and probably the source of this illness was Chinese workers who work in the city of Qom and had travelled to China," health ministry official Mohrez said, according to IRNA.
The widening outbreak came as Iranians were voting in a parliamentary election seen as a referendum on authorities after a series of crises, including a near full-blown conflict with the United States last month.
State TV showed voters at polling centres in Qom wearing surgical masks on Friday.
An Iraqi medical staff member checks a passenger's temperature, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, upon her arrival on the border between Iraq and Iran. REUTERS
The epidemic originated in China and has killed more than 2,100 people there. New research suggesting the virus is more contagious than previously thought has added to the international alarm over the outbreak.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Myanmar to court-martial more troops over Rohingya crackdown, army says
- Man arrested after prayer leader stabbed inside London mosque
- Suspected shisha bar gunman published racist manifesto: German prosecutor
- Taliban-Afghan officials say reach pact to reduce violence
- Iranians vote in election, hardliners set to dominate
- ‘Like an umbrella had covered the sky’: Locust swarms despoil Kenya
- Coronavirus weakens job market for record number of Chinese graduates
- China finds spike in coronavirus cases in jails, officials fired
- Clashes, jeers and burning tires greet coronavirus evacuees in Ukraine
- Nine shot dead in suspected racist attack on Germany shisha bars
Most Read
- Robi seeks to raise Tk 5.2bn through IPO in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh remembers Language Movement heroes
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Nine shot dead in suspected racist attack on Germany shisha bars
- Govt names nine individuals, one educational institute for Independence Awards
- Grameenphone says it will pay BTRC Tk 10bn on Sunday
- Coronavirus to be big topic for G20 as China reports uptick in cases
- Two-thirds of schools in Bangladesh have no Shaheed Minar
- BUET to follow its existing rules for admission tests
- ACC to question MGH boss Anis over ‘illegal wealth, money laundering’