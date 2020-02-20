Home > World

Suspected gunman in Germany expressed right-wing views in letter: Bild

Published: 20 Feb 2020

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city expressed extreme right-wing views in a letter of confession he left behind, newspaper Bild reported on Thursday.

The man has been found dead at his home and another body was discovered at the home of the man in Hanau, police said on Thursday.

Bild said, without citing its source, that the man left a video claiming responsibility too.

The police could not immediately be reached for comment.

