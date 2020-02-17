Thailand reports new coronavirus case, to increase entry screening
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Feb 2020 12:27 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2020 12:27 PM BdST
Thailand said on Monday it had recorded one new case of the coronavirus and was increasing screening of visitors from Singapore and Japan entering the country in response to the widening outbreak.
The new case, a 60-year-old Chinese woman whose family members earlier contracted the virus, takes the total number of cases in Thailand to 35 since January, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry's permanent secretary told a news conference.
"This is the from an old case of a Chinese family of nine, all of them have now been infected," he said.
Fifteen of the infected people in Thailand have recovered and returned home, while 20 are still being treated in hospital.
Some 1,770 people in China have died from the virus, along with a handful in other countries and territories but Thailand has not recorded any fatalities so far.
Thai health authorities said they will expand virus screening to cover travellers from Japan and Singapore, in addition to those from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Japan and Singapore have two of the highest numbers of reported cases outside China.
Anyone from those places who displays coronavirus symptoms will be quarantined at a government hospital.
"Travellers from Japan and Singapore that developed a fever or respiratory symptoms within 14 days of entering the country will be treated like travellers from China," Sukhum said.
In addition, Thailand will not allow entry by any foreign nationals who were passengers of the Westerdam cruise ship, now docked in Cambodia, after an American woman tested positive for coronavirus in Malaysia over the weekend.
There were 21 Thai nationals on board the ship and health authorities said all of them will be quarantined for 14 days when they enter Thailand.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Syrian forces seize most of Aleppo province, on eve of Turkey-Russia talks
- Scramble to track Cambodia cruise ship passengers after coronavirus case reported
- Former Justice Dept lawyers press for Barr to step down
- American woman who left cruise ship tests positive for coronavirus
- Fast-food companies in China step up ‘contactless’ pickup, delivery as coronavirus rages
- Coronavirus cases rise again in China's Hubei province
- Britain battered as ‘weather bomb’ brings landslides and travel chaos
- ‘Are you sick?’ For Asian Americans, a sneeze brings suspicion
- US doctor’s suicide note has parents asking: Was my child really vaccinated?
- Americans disembark from virus-hit cruise; China says new cases slow
Most Read
- Chinese woman is fourth person admitted to Rangpur Corona Unit
- Bangladesh MP Shahid dismisses reports on his links to Kuwait human trafficking
- Rezaul gets AL ticket to run for Chattogram mayor, Mohiuddin for Dhaka-10 MP
- Human trafficking allegations against Bangladeshi MP is 'fake news': Momen
- Coronavirus cases rise again in China's Hubei province
- Former Awami League MP Rahmat Ali dies at 75
- North Korea's Kim makes first public appearance in 22 days amid virus outbreak
- No more dead ends: Israeli app helps navigate graveyards
- US bars Sri Lankan army chief accused of war crimes
- Mushfiqur returns as Hasan, Yasir win maiden call-ups for Zimbabwe Test