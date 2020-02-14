Home > World

US blacklists Sri Lankan army commander, cites killings, abuses

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Feb 2020 11:38 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2020 11:38 PM BdST

The United States has imposed sanctions on Sri Lanka’s army chief, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, for alleged human rights violations including extrajudicial killings in 2009 during the country’s civil war, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

“The allegations of gross human rights violations against Shavendra Silva, documented by the United Nations and other organizations, are serious and credible,” Pompeo said in a statement.

The sanctions imposed on Friday by Washington bar Silva and his family members from entering the United States.

Silva’s appointment as army commander of the island nation in August drew sharp criticism from the United States and the United Nations, which in September suspended the Sri Lankan army from its peacekeeping operations after he was named army chief.

Silva is credited with leading an army division against Tamil Tiger rebels in the final phases of the island nation’s 26-year-long brutal civil war, which ended in 2009.

His victory, however, was highly controversial. Thousands of civilians were killed in the last phases of the armed conflict, including in areas declared by the government to be a ‘no fire zone,’ which came under sustained army shelling, including hospitals.

A United Nations panel has accused Silva’s division of suspected extrajudicial executions of unarmed rebels in the final week of the war and systematic torture of people in custody.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Passengers wearing protective face masks are seen as they ride on a train in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2020. REUTERS

Japan pledges more containment effort after first coronavirus death

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani salutes the crowd during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020. Official Presidential Website/Handout via REUTERS

Iran threatens to strike US, Isreal

Workers in protective suits are seen at a checkpoint for registration and body temperature measurement, at an entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 13, 2020. Picture taken February 13, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

China widens coronavirus crackdown

Japan to let some passengers off virus-hit ship

A man wearing a mask is seen on a bus, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS

Hubei coronavirus death toll leaps

A billboard advertising Huawei in Shanghai on May 28, 2019. The New York Times

US charges Huawei with racketeering

The facade of the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore February 5, 2020. Reuters

Hunt on for 'patient zero'

A protester wearing a mask, attends a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain, Jan 10, 2020. REUTERS

Australia extends virus ban

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.