China's Hubei province Communist Party chief relieved of duty: Xinhua
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Feb 2020 11:03 AM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 11:45 AM BdST
The head of the Communist Party in the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than a thousand people, has been relieved of duty, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong has been appointed as the new secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, replacing Jiang Chaoliang, the report said, citing the party's central committee.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China's Hubei province communist party chief relieved of duty: Xinhua
- How many Coronavirus cases in China? officials tweak the answer
- Pope Francis sets aside proposal on married priests
- Coronavirus death toll leaps in China's Hubei province
- As Egypt’s population hits 100 million, celebration is muted
- Coronavirus forces foreign students in china to choose: stay or go
- Pakistani Islamist accused of Mumbai attacks jailed for terrorism financing
- Turkey will hit Syrian govt forces anywhere if troops hurt: Erdogan
- N Korea enhanced nuclear, missile programs in 2019 in breach of sanctions: UN report
- Iran woman dies of suspected coronavirus infection
Most Read
- Hasina rejects call for quota for English-medium students to enrol at BUET
- Ilias Kanchan files Tk 1bn defamation suit against former minister Shajahan Khan
- Bangladesh forming under-21 team to stop U19 World Cup winners from losing their way
- New coronavirus cases fall, experts disagree over whether peak is near
- HC acquits 4 suspects over child's death in abandoned well
- U19 cricketers return home to a hero’s welcome with Bangladesh’s first World Cup trophy
- HC issues rule on folk singer Shariat Boyati's bail in digital security case
- Hasina aims to build tech-savvy Bangladesh
- Coronavirus death toll leaps in China's Hubei province
- Bangladesh woman dies of heart attack on rumours son has coronavirus infection