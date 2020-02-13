Home > World

China's Hubei province Communist Party chief relieved of duty: Xinhua

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Feb 2020 11:03 AM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 11:45 AM BdST

The head of the Communist Party in the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than a thousand people, has been relieved of duty, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong has been appointed as the new secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, replacing Jiang Chaoliang, the report said, citing the party's central committee.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A man wearing a mask is seen on a bus, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS

Hubei coronavirus death toll leaps

People wear face masks at the Central MTR station in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020. The New York Times

WHO names Coronavirus COVID-19

FILE -- Commuters in Cairo's subway on Feb. 27, 2018. Egypt’s population hits 100 million but with little habitable land, deepening poverty and dwindling supplies of water, the future looks bleak and there is no sign of a slowdown. (Laura Boushnak/The New York Times)

Egypt’s population hits 100m, mutes celebration

Esma Dallakyan, a masters student from Armenia, rides a bus in Beijing on Jan. 31, 2020. The coronavirus epidemic has forced nearly half a million foreigners studying at universities in China to choose whether to stay or leave. (Yan Cong/The New York Times)

Foreign students in China forced to pick: stay or go

Community workers distribute free vegetables to members of households inside the residential compound, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 11, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

New coronavirus cases fall

People, wearing protective clothing to guard against the coronavirus, walk in the departure hall of the Beijing South railway station in Beijing on Monday, Feb 10, 2020. The New York Times

A store, a chalet, an unsealed pipe

Pakistani Islamist accused of Mumbai attacks jailed

‘N Korea enhanced nuke programs in breach of sanctions’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.