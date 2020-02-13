Home > World

Britain beyond Brexit, PM Boris Johnson reshapes government

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Feb 2020 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 04:39 PM BdST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reshape his government on Thursday, appointing a team he hopes will deliver his vision for Britain beyond Brexit and heal the divisions both in his Conservative Party and the country.

The reshuffle is not expected to be as explosive as some commentators had suggested, based on his senior adviser Dominic Cummings' well-publicised desire to see a radical reorganisation of government to fit Johnson's agenda.

Instead, a source in his office said Johnson was keen to foster new talent, particularly among women, in the junior ranks of government while also rewarding loyal supporters who helped him win a large majority in last year's election.

For now, Johnson is not expected to rock the boat too much, but he started his reshuffle with the sacking of Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith. Only a month ago Smith helped broker the restoration of a Northern Irish government, three years after a power-sharing agreement broke down.

"The prime minister wants this reshuffle to set the foundations for government now and in the future," a source in his Downing Street office said.

"He wants to promote a generation of talent that will be promoted further in the coming years. He will reward those MPs (members of parliament) who have worked hard to deliver on this government's priorities to level up the whole country and deliver the change people voted for last year."

NO RADICAL OVERHAUL EXPECTED

Several Conservative officials said now was not the time for the radical transformation of government many had anticipated. Cummings, who worked with Johnson on Britain's Brexit campaign, had long argued for a shake up.

That would be costly, they said, as well as disruptive at a time when Johnson must stay on good terms with those voters who gave him such a hefty majority, many of them traditional supporters of Britain's opposition Labour Party.

He also wants to wage parallel trade negotiations with the EU and the United States, which observers in Brussels and Washington say will not be easy, and host a meeting of world leaders in November at the COP26 climate change summit.

"The question he will be asking of them is 'are you tame?'" one veteran Conservative said, adding Johnson's team wanted a new government that pulls together to meet his goals.

So instead of merging departments, Johnson is expected to promote lawmakers and ministers who backed him before last year's election and who are on board with his agenda.

The source said Johnson was expected to promote several women such as Anne-Marie Trevelyan, minister for the armed forces, Suella Braverman, a former Brexit junior minister, and Gillian Keegan.

Oliver Dowden, a minister in the Cabinet Office, and Alok Sharma, the international development minister, are also expected to be promoted.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A man wearing a mask is seen on a bus, in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS

Hubei coronavirus death toll leaps

A protester wearing a mask, attends a demonstration against the Australian government's inaction over climate change despite the bushfires crisis, outside the Australian Embassy in London, Britain, Jan 10, 2020. REUTERS

Australia extends virus ban

People queue for face masks in the North Point area of Hong Kong on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020. The New York Times

How many Coronavirus cases in China?

Jiang Chaoliang, secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, inspects a hastily built hospital in Wuhan on Feb 2. © Reuters

Hubei communist party chief sacked

Pope Francis kisses a child during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Feb 12, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis rejects proposal on married priests

People wear face masks at the Central MTR station in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020. The New York Times

WHO names Coronavirus COVID-19

FILE -- Commuters in Cairo's subway on Feb. 27, 2018. Egypt’s population hits 100 million but with little habitable land, deepening poverty and dwindling supplies of water, the future looks bleak and there is no sign of a slowdown. (Laura Boushnak/The New York Times)

Egypt’s population hits 100m, mutes celebration

Esma Dallakyan, a masters student from Armenia, rides a bus in Beijing on Jan. 31, 2020. The coronavirus epidemic has forced nearly half a million foreigners studying at universities in China to choose whether to stay or leave. (Yan Cong/The New York Times)

Foreign students in China forced to pick: stay or go

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.