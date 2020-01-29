Home > World

'Slap of the century': Palestinians reject Trump Mideast plan

>>Reuters

Published: 29 Jan 2020 03:22 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2020 03:39 AM BdST

Previous Next
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan the "slap of the century" on Tuesday as thousands of Palestinians held protests in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Islamist group Hamas said it would confront Trump's "aggressive" proposals and accused him of talking "nonsense" about Jerusalem.

Confounding some predictions, Trump's plan proposed a "two-state" solution to the decades-long conflict, which envisages Israel and a future Palestinian state living alongside each other, with conditions.

The plan would see a Palestinian state with its capital in "eastern Jerusalem", though in an area cut off from much of the city by an Israeli military barrier.

Palestinians reject any proposal that would not see a Palestinian capital in all of East Jerusalem, which includes the walled Old City and numerous sites holy to Muslims, Jews and Christians.

Trump, in his remarks at the White House earlier on Tuesday, said that Jerusalem would remain the undivided capital of Israel.

"I say to Trump and (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale, all our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain. And your deal, the conspiracy, will not pass," Abbas said in a televised address in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Abbas said it was "impossible for any Palestinian, Arab, Muslim or Christian child to accept" a state without Jerusalem. Israel captured the eastern part of the city along with the West Bank and Gaza in a 1967 war.

The Palestinians would only accept negotiations based on international law and supported by UN Security Council resolutions, said Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority has limited self-rule in parts of the West Bank.

Palestinians protest as smoke rises from burning tires ahead of the announcement by US President Donald Trump of his long-delayed Mideast peace plan, in Gaza City January 28, 2020. Reuters

Palestinians protest as smoke rises from burning tires ahead of the announcement by US President Donald Trump of his long-delayed Mideast peace plan, in Gaza City January 28, 2020. Reuters

The plan proposes setting up a Palestinian capital in the urban sprawl to the north and east of a concrete wall that Israel built through East Jerusalem more than a decade ago, during the last Palestinian uprising.

"This physical barrier should remain in place and should serve as a border between the capitals of the two parties," the document says.

Hamas, whose stronghold is in Gaza, was scathing.

"Trump's statement is aggressive and it will spark a lot of anger," Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

"Trump's statement about Jerusalem is nonsense and Jerusalem will always be a land for the Palestinians ... The Palestinians will confront this deal and Jerusalem will remain a Palestinian land," Abu Zuhri added.

In Gaza City, Palestinians burned tyres and chanted: "Trump is a fool".

"We came here to reject this deal, the American deal of shame. The United States is responsible for all destruction in the Arab world," said Tamer Al-Madhoun, a protester.

Warning of "widespread calls for demonstrations", the US Embassy in Jerusalem moved to restrict US government employees and their families from travelling to much of Jerusalem's Old City, which sits in the city's east, as well as several Palestinian cities and areas of the occupied West Bank.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump looks over at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference to announce a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 28, 2020. Reuters

Trump proposes Palestinian state

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 28, 2020. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS

China sure of slaying ‘devil’ virus

Picture shows the headquarters of the German company, Webasto, where two employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, in Stockdorf near Munich, Germany, January 28, 2020. Reuters

Germany confirms coronavirus transmission outside China

Workers in protective suits monitor a screen showing the thermal scan to check temperatures of passengers arriving at the Nanjing Railway Station, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, during Chinese Lunar New Year holiday in Nanjing, China Jan 27, 2020. REUTERS.

Wife of Canada's first coronavirus patient tests positive

Netanyahu formally indicted in court

Chinese tourists wear facial masks as they pose for a photograph, after Sri Lanka confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Jan 28, 2020. REUTERS

Suspected coronavirus patient gives birth to baby

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam wears a mask, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, during a news conference, China Jan 28, 2020. REUTERS

HK suspends rail, ferry links with mainland China

People wear masks as they wait for their train at a subway station in Shanghai, China Jan 28, 2020. REUTERS

India ready to evacuate citizens from China

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.