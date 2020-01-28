Home > World

Thailand coronavirus cases rise to 14, all passengers from China to be screened

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Jan 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 03:35 PM BdST

Thailand announced plans on Tuesday to screen all arrivals from China for symptoms of the coronavirus and confirmed six more infections among such visitors, taking its tally to 14, health officials said.

Thai tourist authorities meanwhile said the number of Chinese tourists to Thailand was expected to fall by 2 million to 9 million this year due to the coronavirus oubreak in China.

Thais were also advised to avoid non-essential travel to China, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry's permanent secretary, told a news conference.

The death toll from the outbreak now stands at 106, although there have been no fatalities outside China.

Thailand has the second-largest number of cases outside China, though it is far lower than the 4,515 infections in China.

Five of the patients among Thailand's new cases, aged between 6 and 70, came from China's Hubei province, and belonged to the same family, health official Tanarak Plipat told reporters. The sixth was from Chongqing province.

One passenger from among the family of seven travelling together was taken to hospital after showing symptoms on arrival, added Tanarak, the deputy director-general of the department of disease control.

The other four family members were quarantined after showing symptoms following monitoring, he added.

"Now we will expand screening to all Chinese from China and prepare equipment to screen 100%," Sukhum said.

Thailand had earlier screened passengers only from China's central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, its southern city of Guangzhou and northeastern Changchun across five airports, from Suvarnabhumi in Bangkok to those at Chiang Mai, Don Mueng, Phuket and Krabi.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand said it expected the number of Chinese tourists to fall by 2 million to 9 million this year due to the coronavirus oubreak.

Tourism has been hit hard by China's ban on all group tours as China is Thailand's biggest source of visitors.

Reduced travel from China could result in 50 billion baht ($1.52 billion) of lost tourism revenue, the tourism ministry estimates.

TAT will propose to the government measures to help the industry, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told a news conference.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

China virus death toll passes 100

A medical official takes the body temperature of a man at the departure hall of the airport in Changsha, Hunan Province, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, China, Jan 27, 2020. REUTERS

US, Canada warn against China travel

Paramilitary officers wearing face masks stand guard at the Tiananmen Gate, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China Jan 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Beijing reports first death from coronavirus

A row of boats are engulfed in flames after catching fire at the marina in Scottsboro, Alabama, US Jan 27, 2020. Southern Torch via REUTERS

8 die in Alabama marina fire

People wearing masks shop at a supermarket on the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Jan 26, 2020. REUTERS

China's Tangshan city suspends public transit

The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan Jan 27, 2020. Reuters

US military confirms Afghan plane crash

Passengers arrive at LAX from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles, California, US, Jan 26, 2020. Reuters

China urges citizens to reconsider timing of overseas travel

Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq Jan 27, 2020. REUTERS

Violence escalates in Iraq

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.