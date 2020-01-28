Thailand coronavirus cases rise to 14, all passengers from China to be screened
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jan 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 03:35 PM BdST
Thailand announced plans on Tuesday to screen all arrivals from China for symptoms of the coronavirus and confirmed six more infections among such visitors, taking its tally to 14, health officials said.
Thai tourist authorities meanwhile said the number of Chinese tourists to Thailand was expected to fall by 2 million to 9 million this year due to the coronavirus oubreak in China.
Thais were also advised to avoid non-essential travel to China, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry's permanent secretary, told a news conference.
The death toll from the outbreak now stands at 106, although there have been no fatalities outside China.
Thailand has the second-largest number of cases outside China, though it is far lower than the 4,515 infections in China.
Five of the patients among Thailand's new cases, aged between 6 and 70, came from China's Hubei province, and belonged to the same family, health official Tanarak Plipat told reporters. The sixth was from Chongqing province.
One passenger from among the family of seven travelling together was taken to hospital after showing symptoms on arrival, added Tanarak, the deputy director-general of the department of disease control.
The other four family members were quarantined after showing symptoms following monitoring, he added.
"Now we will expand screening to all Chinese from China and prepare equipment to screen 100%," Sukhum said.
Thailand had earlier screened passengers only from China's central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, its southern city of Guangzhou and northeastern Changchun across five airports, from Suvarnabhumi in Bangkok to those at Chiang Mai, Don Mueng, Phuket and Krabi.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand said it expected the number of Chinese tourists to fall by 2 million to 9 million this year due to the coronavirus oubreak.
Tourism has been hit hard by China's ban on all group tours as China is Thailand's biggest source of visitors.
Reduced travel from China could result in 50 billion baht ($1.52 billion) of lost tourism revenue, the tourism ministry estimates.
TAT will propose to the government measures to help the industry, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told a news conference.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- One week sufficient for recovery from mild virus symptoms: China NHC expert
- Wife of Canada's first coronavirus patient tests positive, 19 under investigation
- Pakistani rights activist arrested on charges of sedition, protests threatened
- Eight killed as flames engulf 35 boats in Alabama marina fire
- Beijing reports first death caused by coronavirus
- US military confirms plane crash in Afghanistan, disputes claims it was brought down
- China's Tangshan city suspends public transit to prevent spread of coronavirus
- US, Canada warn against China travel as virus spreads, markets slide
- Violence escalates in Iraq as government pushes to end protests
- China encourages people to reconsider timing of overseas travel to curb virus spread
Most Read
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Sajjadul Hasan named new Biman chairman
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- China allots nearly $9bn to contain spread of virus
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
- Hasina puts Bangladesh on alert as coronavirus fears intensify