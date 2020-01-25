Home > World

China's Wuhan city to ban non-essential vehicles in downtown from Jan 26

Published: 25 Jan 2020 02:31 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 02:31 PM BdST

Government of China's central city of Wuhan said on Saturday it would ban non-essential vehicles in downtown area from Jan 26 to contain virus outbreak, the People's Daily said.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan late last year, has killed 41 people and infected more than 1,300 people globally.

