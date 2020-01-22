Home > World

Saudi involved in hacking of Amazon boss Bezos' phone, UN report will say

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Jan 2020 01:51 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2020 01:51 PM BdST

Two UN officials will report on Wednesday that there is enough evidence suggesting that Saudi Arabia had hacked Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos' phone and both the kingdom and the United States should investigate, a person familiar with the matter said.

The United Nations' officials plan a public statement asserting that they found credible a forensic report commissioned by Bezos' security team which concluded that his phone probably had been hacked with a tainted video sent from a WhatsApp account belonging to Saudi's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The report by FTI Consulting concluded that massive amounts of data began leaving Bezos’ phone about a month after the video was shared in mid-2018, the person said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Outside experts consulted by the UN agreed that while the case was not airtight, the evidence was strong enough to warrant a fuller investigation.

The report is set to worsen relations between the world's richest man and the kingdom which had soured following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, who was also a columnist for the Bezos' owned Washington Post.

The Guardian first reported the crown prince's alleged involvement. It said the encrypted message from the number used by the crown prince is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone Bezos had used and extracted large amounts of data.

Saudi Arabia's US embassy dismissed the report.

"Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Jeff Bezos' phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out," it said in a message posted on Twitter.

The UN statement will come from Agnes Callemard, special rapporteur for extra-judicial killings, and David Kaye, special rapporteur for free expression.

They are building toward a fuller report they expect to give to the UN in June, the person said. They said in Twitter posts that they will be releasing a statement on Wednesday addressing the Guardian report.

Amazon declined to comment.

The relationship between the Amazon chief executive and the Saudi government had soured since early last year after he alluded to Saudi Arabia's displeasure at the Washington Post's coverage of the murder of Khashoggi.

Bezos' security chief said at the time that Saudi had access to his phone and gained private information from it involving text messages between him and a former television anchor, who the National Enquirer tabloid newspaper said Bezos was dating.

Saudi had said it had nothing to do with the reporting.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A woman with mask passes by thermal screening point at international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Jan 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Coronavirus death toll hits 9 in China

A rescue worker walks past a notice about new coronavirus that has broken out in China, at a hospital where a Chinese woman, who flew from Wuhan, China, and has been confirmed its first case of a new coronavirus, is isolated, in Incheon, South Korea, January 20, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

Coronavirus tests Chinese Communist Party’s transparency

House Managers Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep Jerry Nadler (D-NY) walk to the Senate Floor for the start of the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump in Washington, US, Jan 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F Calvert

Senate blocks bids to add evidence to Trump trial

FILE PHOTO: An emergency sign points to the entrance to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California, US March 23, 2017. Reuters

US reports first coronavirus case

File Photo: The Tor-M1 anti-aircraft defense system is displayed in a military parade to commemorate the anniversary of the start of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, in Tehran September 22, 2009. Reuters

Iran confirms it fired 2 missiles

Davos 2020: Greta demands climate action

A detention camp for women and children who fled areas controlled by the Islamic State group, in Kurdish controlled northern Syria, March 28, 2019. The New York Times

IS wife's return divides Norway govt

Kazakh sanitary-epidemiological service worker uses a thermal scanner to detect travellers from China who may have symptoms possibly connected with the previously unknown coronavirus, at Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan Jan 21, 2020. REUTERS

Death toll from Chinese coronavirus hits 6

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.