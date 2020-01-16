Home > World

China’s Xi to tie up Belt and Road deals in ‘historic’ Myanmar visit

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Jan 2020 06:57 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2020 07:06 PM BdST

Previous Next
China's President Xi Jinping will visit Myanmar on Friday to ink massive infrastructure deals and extend influence in a neighbour whose ties with the West were frayed by accusations that it conducted genocidal policies against ethnic Rohingya Muslims.

Making his first visit to the Southeast Asian country as leader, and the first of any Chinese president in 19 years, analysts say Xi will bid to revive stalled multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects central to his flagship Belt and Road Initiative described as a "21st century Silk Road".

He is scheduled to meet state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and army chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyitaw, as well with the heads of minor political parties.

The two countries have had a historically sometimes fraught relationship, with many in Myanmar suspicious of the tremendous sway China holds over its smaller neighbour.

Relations have warmed since China avoided joining in the international condemnation of Myanmar after a military campaign in 2017 forced more than 730,000 Rohingya to flee across the border to Bangladesh.

UN officials said the Myanmar military offensive was executed with “genocidal intent”, though Myanmar says it was a legitimate counter-insurgency operation launched after militant attacks on security forces.

A permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has defended Myanmar on the global stage and is viewed as the biggest obstacle to a prosecution of its leaders at an international war crimes tribunal.

China is the second biggest investor in Myanmar, behind only Singapore, according to data published by the World Bank. Myanmar's exports to China, its largest trading partner, were worth $5.5 billion in 2018, while imports were worth $6.2 billion.

“No other country is investing in Myanmar except China,” said Hla Kyaw Zaw, a political analyst based in Yunnan province on the Myanmar-China border. “China can negotiate a good deal with Myanmar,” she said.

Chinese vice foreign minister Luo Zhaohui told reporters in Beijing on Friday the purpose of the visit was to strengthen relations, deepen Belt and Road co-operation and “materialise” the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, a plan for a y-shaped corridor of projects connecting China with the Indian Ocean.

“Preparations are underway and you will see the historic outcomes and influence of this historic visit,” Luo said.

Workers put up flags a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Myanmar in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, January 16, 2020. Reuters

Workers put up flags a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Myanmar in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, January 16, 2020. Reuters

‘LIKE WATER IN THEIR HANDS’

Chinese and Myanmar flags fluttered side by side along the roads in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Thursday ahead of Xi’s arrival, alongside banners bearing his portrait. Municipal staff cleaned the roads and tended to the gardens, while some hotels hung welcoming signs.

Chinese authorities, including the ministry of information and embassy, have organised a series of events celebrating the Myanmar-China relationship, which marks its 70th anniversary this year, in the commercial capital of Yangon in recent days.

At one event on Tuesday, Myanmar’s Minister for International Cooperation Kyaw Tin acknowledged concerns over the relationship before Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party came to power after a landslide election win in 2015.

“But the relationship between Myanmar and China is stronger and closer than before and we are building trust between our countries,” he said. “It will be a very successful visit. It will bring lots of benefits.”

But Chinese megaprojects carry political risk in Myanmar, viewed as wrecking the environment and causing large-scale displacement of villagers.

On the agenda at the weekend’s talks are expected to be a deep-sea port in Rakhine state that was scaled down in 2018 over fears of a debt-trap and a now-suspended Chinese-backed $3.6 billion mega dam in the northern Kachin state, which would have flooded an area the size of Singapore, displacing tens of thousands of people.

While Suu Kyi, a longtime democracy activist and Nobel laureate, once publicly criticised the dam, more recently she has urged ethnic Kachin people to keep an open mind.

Lu Ra, a villager forced to leave her land to make way for the project after construction started in 2009, said she feared China would pressure Myanmar to renew the project.

“We are like water in their hands,” she said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prince Harry watches a trampolining session during his visit to a 'Fit and Fed' half-term initiative in London, Britain Feb 19, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

Harry to make first public appearance since royal split

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, leave a Democratic caucus meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House will vote on Wednesday to send the Senate impeachment charges against President DonaldTrump, allowing a long-awaited trial to begin, Pelosi told Democrats privately Tuesday, according to officials in the room. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)  

Trump impeachment case sent to Senate

A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia Jan 30, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

Malaysia talks to India over palm oil curbs

Mikhail Mishustin, head of the Russian Federal Tax Service, attends a session of the Moscow Financial Forum in Moscow, Russia Sep 6, 2018. REUTERS

Russia's ruling party approves Mishustin as PM

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in the rain during a wreath-laying ceremony marking the anniversary of the Nazi German invasion in 1941, by the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia June 22, 2017. Reuters

Russian premier resigns

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on screen as he delivers his annual state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020. Reuters

Putin proposes power shift to parliament, PM

Iran social media posts call for more protests

Japanese Ambassador to Myanmar Ichiro Maruyama. Photo: The Embassy of Japan in Myanmar via Facebook

Japan envoy denounced for ‘disturbing’ Rohingya comments

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.